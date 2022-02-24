How to watch Demon Slayer in order: a guide for newcomers

If you are here, then you probably want to know how to watch Demon Slayer in order. You are also probably here because you have been scared off by the series’ less-than-straightforward release patterns.

Where other shows keep it simple – season one, season two, and so on – Demon Slayer is intent on doing its own thing. There are movies, arcs, recaps, and potentially skippable episodes to make note of. It’s very confusing.

You are probably already shouting questions at your screen: where should you begin? Should you watch the Mugen Train movie? And what exactly is Demon Slayer season 2? To help you prepare for Demon Slayer season 3, we’ve put together a no-nonsense guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order. You can breathe a little easier now.

How to watch Demon Slayer in order

Demon Slayer currently consists of two seasons, with a movie sandwiched in-between. The first season, released in 2019, is 26 episodes long – and you should watch that from start to finish to begin with.

Here’s where it gets a little trickier to follow. A sequel to the first season was released as a film: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. The wildly successful Demon Slayer movie was also adapted into a television arc to begin Demon Slayer season 2.

That ‘Mugen Train’ arc is followed by wholly original episodes in the 'Entertainment District Arc'. The Mugen Train arc is seven episodes long; the Entertainment District arc consists of a further 11 episodes.

To keep things simple, we recommend watching Demon Slayer season 1 then picking either the Mugen Train feature film or the Mugen Train recap arc to watch. From there, you can watch the Entertainment District arc. Laid out on the page, the Demon Slayer watch order looks a little like this.

Demon Slayer season 1 (episodes 1-26)

Mugen Train movie OR Demon Slayer: Mugen Train TV arc (episodes 27-33)

Demon Slayer season 2, AKA the Entertainment District arc (episodes 34-44)

That’s all you really need to focus on. In our expert opinion, we would recommend watching the adapted-for-TV Mugen Train arc instead of the movie. Not only do you get extra scenes, but you also get a bonus episode (the 27th episode), which provides a little more backstory to one of Mugen Train’s most prominent characters.

Should I watch the Mugen Train movie?

Absolutely. It’s a full sequel to the first season and, unlike other anime movies, it’s canon. It also introduces various characters and concepts that are followed up on in Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.

It does feel a little redundant to watch both the movie and the Mugen Train arc series, so make sure you pick one or the other.

Can I skip any Demon Slayer episodes?

Anime can sometimes be packed with so-called ‘filler’ episodes, those designed to kill time until the source material gets pumps out new issues for the TV show to adapt. That’s not really the case in Demon Slayer.

Some episodes can be a little slow, particularly in the middle third of the first season, but everything is worth watching. We’d only recommend skipping the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc if you’ve already seen the Mugen Train movie recently.

How many episodes of Demon Slayer are there?

There are currently 44 episodes of Demon Slayer for you to watch – with more on the way.

Announced in early 2022, Demon Slayer season 3 (AKA the Swordsmith Village arc) will adapt the next chapter in Tanjiro’s story. It’s not yet known how many episodes will be in the third season, however.

