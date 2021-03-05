How to watch Coming 2 America - where to stream the new Eddie Murphy comedy online

The duo are back with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their roles from the 1988 film, Coming to America, as King Akeem and Semmi in the long overdue sequel. Find out how to watch Coming 2 America as - like many 2021 releases - it finds itself heading straight to Amazon Prime Video as an exclusive as the ongoing pandemic keeps movie theatre's doors firmly closed.

Adventuring from their homeland, Zamunda in Africa, King Akeem and Semmi return to Queens, New York in search of the heir King Akeem appears to have sired - no doubt, back in the 80s.

Set to bring back old fans and rake in some new ones along the way, Eddie Murphy is at the helm of this ridiculous comedy, reuniting other familiar faces from the original along the way.

Amazon Studios have swept up the distribution rights for this Eddie Murphy comedy, meaning you'll be able to watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video, dropping onto the streaming service from March 5.

And, of course, that means that you have the opportunity to laugh along with Coming 2 America absolutely FREE, thanks to the platform's 30-day free trial.

Alongside brand new movie releases like Coming 2 America, Amazon Prime Video is chock full of great entertainment including Amazon Originals like Sound of Metal, Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In great company, then, why not tickle your funny bone and watch Coming 2 America in what is sure to be a charmingly silly sequel.

How to watch Coming 2 America worldwide

Coming 2 America is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, whether you're in the US, UK, Canada, or anywhere around the world with access to Prime Video. In the US and UK, you're able to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video on its own for $8.99/£5.99 a month. Otherwise you can pay for a full Amazon Prime membership, including access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more, as well as being able to watch Prime Video's library. Choose between a monthly or annual payment plan from $12.99/£7.99/CA$7.99/€7.99/AU$6.99 a month, or $119/£79/CA$79/€69/AU$59 a year. Whichever way you choose to access Prime Video, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you're a new customer. If you're a student, you'll be able to get Amazon Prime Video at a discounted rate of $6.49 a month for students in the US. In the UK, you can get the full Prime membership with 50% off for £3.99 a month, or £39 a year, with both the US and UK offering an incredible six month free trial before paying anything. Valid EBT card holders can also enjoy Prime Video for $5.99 a month.

