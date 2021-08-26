How to watch American Horror Story Double Feature online and stream season 10 from anywhere

Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series returns for its tenth season, this time offering two stories in one for American Horror Story: Double Feature. Welcoming back a familiar ensemble including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, here's how to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online and stream season 10 around the world as Macaulay Culkin joins the cast.

Finn Wittrock portrays Harry Gardner, who is facing a dreaded bout of writer's block. Moving to a quiet seaside town with his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and their daughter, Harry seeks out a quick fix to restore his inspiration with the help of the odd locals, Evan Peters and Frances Conroy. The result? Some truly horrifying after effects, of course.

With production delayed by Covid-19 , it could be said season 10 of American Horror Story was shaped by the pandemic, with AHS fans missing out on another creepy instalment in 2020. Now, though, American Horror Story: Double Feature will come in two parts with two isolated storylines - Red Tides and Death Valley.

Double the fun, you'll be able to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online across the globe, as season 10 kicks off on Wednesday, August 25 at 10pm ET / PT on FX. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to to bypass geo-restrictions and tune into your native broadcaster?

How to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online in the US

Sling TV FX

American Horror Story: Double Feature is an FX production and therefore will be airing every Wednesday at 10pm ET / PT on FX. FX comes as a part of your cable package. For cord-cutters, however, you can stream FX a number of ways. Sling TV is perhaps the most affordable option with FX included on the Sling Blue package. Usually $35 a month, you can get your first month for just $10. Alternatively, FuboTV is a more expensive option, but comes loaded with over 100 channels and has a 7-day free trial. You can also watch American Horror Story: Double Feature on Hulu, where both previous and current seasons will be available to stream. View Deal

How to watch American Horror Story online in Canada

FXNow Canada FX Canada

Much like in the US, you'll be able to catch the double bill premier and watch American Horror Story: Double Bill on FX Canada, airing at 10pm ET / PT, with the second episode following straight after at 11pm ET / PT. You can watch live or stream back after it airs on FXNow Canada. You'll need to sign in with your TV service provider details.

View Deal

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in the UK

Disney Plus Disney Plus

With Disney now owning Fox, this brings the FX network under its remit. For the UK, then, you'll be able to watch American Horror Story season 10 online on Disney Plus. With new spin-off series American Horror Stories will begin dropping from September 8, it's been reported the tenth season of AHS will arrive sometime in October - just in time for some spooky Halloween viewing. With a bit of a wait, you can choose to sign up to Disney Plus now in time for American Horror Stories now or wait, with a monthly subscription setting you back £7.99 a month, or save 15% with its annual plan, now £79.90. View Deal

How to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online in Australia

Binge Binge

Australian horror fans will be able to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature just a day after US viewers, with new episodes landing from August 26 on Binge. Also the place to watch the spin-off, you can benefit from a 14-day free trial, thereafter paying from $10 a month. View Deal

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when American Horror Story airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning into the two hour crossover special. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch American Horror Story online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy! View Deal

