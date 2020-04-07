Knowing how to turn furniture in The Sims 4 is a key skill that you'll need to make your sim house a home. Luckily it's easy as pie to learn, and once you've done it a few times you'll remember without having to check this site, or that post-it note you're scribbling right now.

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 on PC

Make sure you're in Build Mode, then click the right mouse button when the object you want to rotate is selected. You can also use the keyboard shortcuts < or > to rotate selected items.

If you're playing Sims 4 with the Sims 3 camera style, rather than the default one, rotate objects by holding down the left mouse button and dragging the item to rotate it.

(Image credit: EA Games)

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 on PS4 or Xbox One

In Build Mode, you can rotate an object by pressing R1 on PS4, or RB on Xbox One. To rotate the object counter-clockwise, hit L1 on PS4, or LB on Xbox One.

Rotating furniture can be a helpful way to maximize the layout of a smaller sim home, to make sure that you're not blocking access to doorways or essential appliances. It also makes for a more striking layout.