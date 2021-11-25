How to buy Nintendo Switch OLED on Black Friday

Let's say you're looking to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch OLED in the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Where should you start? Considering how quickly the console sells out at the best of times (let alone the biggest sale of the year), being prepared for the moment stock drops this weekend isn't a bad idea.

OK, so we'll level with you: nobody knows for sure when the next drop of Nintendo Switch OLED consoles will occur. However, the chances are pretty good on the whole. Black Friday is the deals extravaganza of 2021, so it makes sense that retailers would be holding back the big guns (like the OLED) for their Black Friday gaming deals. In fact, we'd be very surprised if bundle offers weren't on the table in some form or another. The key is being ready for them.

To give you a head start, we've got the lowdown on where to start in your hunt to buy Nintendo Switch OLED, the stores it's the most likely to appear at, and what offers to prioritise.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED - today's stock

USA

UK

Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED - restock tips

Much like the average PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock, Nintendo Switch OLED drops are a brutal thing. Appearing from nowhere and being snapped up just as fast, they can be pretty disheartening if you've been trying to secure the system for a while. Although there's no magic solution to the problem, we do have a few tips that can help you increase your odds of securing the console.

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

If the console seems to sell out right away, be patient. Retailers tend to release stock in waves, so it's possible the deals will go live again before long. As such, refreshing the page may give you a second chance at scoring a Nintendo Switch OLED.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

While this one's good practice for any highly sought-after item, it's particularly helpful if you're trying to secure a new console like the Switch OLED; it'll save you a few headaches down the road. Why? Sites often slow down or encounter issues beneath the weight of traffic during stock drops like this, so minimising the time you spend before hitting the checkout allows you to reduce your chance of a glitch and having to start again (at which point the Switch OLED deal you were trying to grab is probably gone).

3. Prioritize bundles

As with the latest Xbox or PlayStation, solo OLED consoles will always be the go-to option for most people. That means they'll go out of stock much sooner, so you're actually better off making a beeline for any bundles that are floating around if you can. While they're more expensive, this also means they hang about for longer. Plus, there's a good chance you'll end up with some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories - like a case of bonus controllers - as well.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday? Buy now if: You'll mostly be using the console in handheld mode. The OLED display only comes into its own when the console isn't docked, so you won't get any benefit if you're playing on the TV. It's also worth getting if this is your first Switch and you want to give yourself the best version of the console.



Don't buy if: You'll mostly be playing on the TV or you want to use it primarily for multiplayer. Because the benefits of OLED only apply when the console is used in handheld mode, you may as well get the normal Switch if you're just going to use it on the TV anyway.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unfortunately for us, scalpers - unscrupulous individuals who buy a product to resell at a ludicrous markup - have become all too familiar over the past year. Their exploits obviously extend to the Switch OLED, so be sure not to fall into their trap by paying over the odds. The console should cost no more than $349.99 in the USA and £309.99 in the UK, so don't spend any more than that unless you're buying a verified bundle from a retailer you trust (and not a third-party seller on Amazon or eBay).

5. Keep an eye on social media

Stock-tracking Twitter accounts are an excellent early warning system for hard-to-find console stock, so follow a few this Black Friday in case they catch wind of any Switch OLED stock. We'll be on hand to warn you as well of course, but there's no such thing as too much help.

The best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available now

US

UK

Check for Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED - US

Amazon | Check for stock Amazon | Check for stock

OK, so this may seem like an obvious choice. But Amazon has been on fine form when it comes to Switch OLED bundle offers recently, at least in the UK. The downside? These stock drops occur without any warning, so we'd highly recommend checking in every now and then just in case you get lucky. Yes, we know it sucks. But unfortunately, Amazon doesn't tend to announce its restock plans ahead of time.



Walmart | Check for stock Walmart | Check for stock

NOTE: The console is currently 'available', but it's overpriced and is probably being sold by a third party. Wait until it's dropped back down to the MSRP!

Walmart has been increasing the frequency of its console drops in general over the last few months, so we've got our fingers crossed that the same will be true of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It tends to offer deals at the end of a working week too, so the stars may well align for an OLED drop this Black Friday. Just remember, Walmart Plus members tend to get early access to any offers.



Target | Check for stock Target | Check for stock

NOTE: It seems like there might be some deals at the moment in physical stores, so enter your region to check.

The only retailer we've seen eyeing up a specific Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED drop has been Target. While these deals might be limited to in-store drops, it's worth watching this big-box favorite like a hawk nonetheless.



Best Buy | Check for stock Best Buy | Check for stock

This store has already had a quick run of Switch OLED stock during the week, but it was hidden behind a TotalTech paywall. That makes us think any other drops could get the same treatment, so it might be worth investigating a membership as a precaution.



GameStop | Check for stock GameStop | Check for stock

GameStop isn't necessarily more frequent with its drops, but these deals do usually stay in stock for a bit longer than the competition. Take a look if you're not having any luck elsewhere.



Check for Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals - UK

Amazon | Check for stock Amazon | Check for stock

Amazon UK has been knocking it out of the park recently with its bundle offers; just this week it impressed us with a slew of combo deals. They didn't last long and arrived without warning though, so we'd bookmark this one and check back in regularly to see if you get lucky. Watch out for third-party resellers inflating the price, too.



Very | Check for stock Very | Check for stock

NOTE: You can currently 'pre-order' various Switch OLED deals with a delivery date this December 16. Go, go, go!

Very has been surprisingly reliable when it comes to Nintendo Switch OLED stock, so we have high hopes that it'll continue that trend during the Black Friday sales. We might be wrong, of course, and the last wave had a delivery date in December (suggesting it's having some supply issues) but still - it's worth a go, isn't it?



Game | Check for stock Game | Check for stock

NOTE: Stock is currently available with a variety of bundles on offer.

Game regularly has Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, and they're normally quite good. That makes it a real contender for offers over Black Friday, so keep a close eye on it. And because it's been a while since we last saw units appear, a wave could be about to descend on us...



Currys | Check for stock Currys | Check for stock

NOTE: Various bundle deals are available now, but you'll need to scroll down the page for them.

This used to be the go-to choice for Switch stock over the pandemic, and even though it's not as regular with drops these days, it's still pretty good on the whole. Drop in on this one occasionally to see what's happening.



For more family-friendly fare, be sure to check in with our guides to the latest Black Friday board game deals and today's Black Friday Lego deals.