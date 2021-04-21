How I Met Your Mother spin-off sequel headed to Hulu with Hilary Duff to star

The long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother has found its way back on the air, and no, we aren’t talking reruns. Hulu has greenlit a straight-to-series order for a spin-off starring Hilary Duff.

Back in 2014, creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays with a pilot for CBS written by Emily Spivey failed to get picked up. The pilot starred Greta Gerwig and Drew Trevor.

This new take on a HIMYM spin-off comes from creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who previously tried to get the project picked up but it was put on hold when they were both promoted to co-showrunners of NBC’s This Is Us. Another attempt was made in 2017 with writer Alison Bennet, but 20th Television did not move forward with it. Now, Hulu has stepped in to save the day.

According to Variety , Duff will star as Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father, the same as Josh Radnor and Bob Saget’s Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story will take place in 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Hulu has given the spin-off a 10-episode order with Aptaker and Berger back as creators, writers, and executive producers. Duff will also produce the series, which will use a multi-and single-camera approach like the original series.

There is currently no release date for the series but for now, you can check out our list of the best shows on Hulu.