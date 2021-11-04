Hotline Miami, Death's Door publisher Devolver get a big investment from Sony

Sony has acquired a minority stake in publisher Devolver, making an investment of 5% in the company.

Just earlier today on November 4, indie publisher Devolver went public, and began trading on a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange. A matter of hours later, GamesIndustry.biz learned that Sony has made a significant investment in Devolver, ultimately acquiring a minority stake in the U.S.-based publisher.

Fieldfisher, the European law firm that's been advising Devolver on its move to go public, confirmed that it had received a "significant strategy investment from a key industry player." Additionally, Devolver has also seen a slate of investments from institutional investors in the U.S.

In all, as GamesIndustry.biz reports, Devolver has been valued at around $950 million since it first started trading on the London Stock Exchange earlier this morning at 8 a.m. It should be noted that aside from Sony's investment, Chinese giant NetEase has retained an investment in Devolver, providing $211 million in cash placing for management and existing investors.

It's a pretty exciting time for Devolver, as the company expands in a big way. As for the immediate future of the publisher, Shadow Warrior 3 will be launching next year in 2022 after being delayed out of releasing later this year, as will Weird West, the brand new action game from Arkane studio co-founder Raphael Colantonio. Both games will be launching across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One when they eventually arrive.

For a deeper dive into the latter of the two titles, head over to our extensive Weird West preview for more.