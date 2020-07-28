Horizon Zero Dawn PC system requirements are here and they're surprisingly high

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC system requirements recently popped up on Steam and the Epic Games Store , and the PC port of the former PS4 exclusive is pretty highly specced.

Note that neither storefront outlined what sort of performance you can expect with these specifications, but at a guess, I'd say the minimum will be 1080p at 30 FPS and the recommended will be 1080p or 1440p at 60+ FPS. That is just a guess, though, so your mileage may vary. Hopefully a more detailed breakdown is released ahead of the game's PC launch next month. And if you're going to push for something like 4K output, high FOV, and an unlocked framerate on a high refresh rate monitor, you'll obviously want to account for that.

Anyway, here are those requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD FX 6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

HDD: 100GB free space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD: 100GB free space

The Death Stranding PC system requirements make for an interesting comparison here, with it being another recent console title which has made its way to PC. The recommended specs on Horizon Zero Dawn call for twice the ram and considerably more CPU power, which is kind of surprising. Horizon is over three years old at this point, so while it is quite stunning, I'd think that a reasonably equipped gaming PC would have no problems running it at a decent clip. Perhaps Guerrilla has beefed it up a bit for PC, or perhaps it's just banking on the side of caution when it comes to high-end performance.