Death Stranding PC system requirements are surprisingly manageable

The Death Stranding PC system requirements are here, and for how beautiful the game is, they're surprisingly easygoing. Here's the full breakdown:

Minimum 720p / 30FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

Direct X 12

HDD: 80GB free space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Minimum 1080p / 30 FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 1050 TI 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Direct X 12

HDD: 80GB free space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Minimum 1080p / 60 FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB

Direct X 12

HDD: 80GB free space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Kojima Productions didn't share the recommended specs for a 1440p setup, but as a guess, it's probably something like an Intel i7-4790k and an 8GB 1070 for Intel, and for AMD maybe a Ryzen 5 2600 and an 8GB RX 5700 depending on your refresh rate. And even that might be overkill. It's tough to say without playing the PC build, but at the end of the day it's a PS4 port, so it won't be too heavy. Most everyone should be able to hit 60 FPS without much trouble.

Along with the recommended specs, we also got a small update on the previously teased Half-Life content coming to the PC port. "A familiar face has crossed over into the world of Death Stranding," the studio says, "impersonating Bridges’ employees and sending request emails prompting Sam to locate and secure companion cubes throughout the world. Completing these requests will reveal the mystery behind the friendly imposter and award Sam with useful new equipment and accessories."

Here's a look of some of that in action:

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)