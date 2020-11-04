Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.07 fixes a bunch of graphical issues

Guerilla Games’ latest patch for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC aims to fix major graphical issues.

In a new blog post , Guerilla has detailed the graphical improvements they have made within Patch 1.07 that will fix stability and performance issues.

To start off, the developers at Guerilla have rewritten the way the engine deals with shaders and shader-optimisation, this results in the optimization step becoming optional, as well as the Anisotropic Filtering option now working as expected.

“This means that upon starting the game, it will start optimising shaders in the main menu each time. Shader will also still be optimised during gameplay, but this now happens automatically in the background.

“Letting the game run the initial shader optimization is completely optional, so if you want to jump straight in, you can skip it; letting this process finish before playing will improve your loading times in the game.”

It’s also ideal to note that changing Anisotropic Filtering settings can take some time depending on your PC hardware.

The known issues that were causing Horizon Zero Dawn some trouble were:

CPUs that have more than 16 cores might experience a higher amount of instability

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as HDR not working correctly

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

The Patch 1.07 notes are as followed:

Anisotropic Filtering now works correctly

The mandatory/unskippable shader optimisation step at first launch has been removed

Shaders are now pre-optimised in the game’s Main Menu, but can be skipped

Shaders are also optimised dynamically in-game

Patch 1.07 for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC is currently available.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 for PS4 but was recently ported to PC as a Complete Edition in August this year. The sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West was announced in June, and will be coming to PS4 and PS5 at launch in 2021.