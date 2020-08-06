Hitman 3 will let you play the entire trilogy in PlayStation VR

Hitman 3 will bring PlayStation VR support to the entire trilogy for the first time, bringing you closer to the kills than ever before.

Developer IO Interactive showed off the surprising feature with a new trailer that debuted in the latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast. The trailer starts with Agent 47 infiltrating a ritzy soiree like any other assassination mission, but then it zooms right into the back of his big bald noggin for a first person, virtual reality view.

It's tough to glean gameplay specifics from this early trailer, but it looks like Hitman 3 on PlayStation VR will support smoothe locomotion for moving through the levels (hopefully other options will be available for people who struggle with motion sickness). It also looks like you may be able to use the PlayStation Move controllers to interact with the environment and control 47's gadgets: you may even be able to grip 47's iconic piano wire yourself to close some throats. Creepy, but also undeniably cool.

The really surprising part of this announcement is the fact that all the levels from Hitman and Hitman 2 will also be VR enabled. That is a ton of places to explore from a brand new perspective. If it works similarly to the way Hitman 2 let you play upgraded levels from the original, your purchase of the previous games will enable you to load them all into Hitman 3 like DLC.

Hitman 3 is set to launch in January 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X - though you'll need a PlayStation for the PSVR mode, naturally.