His Dark Materials gets an early November release date, but will air a day later in the US

His Dark Materials, the TV adaptation of Philip Pullman's beloved series of books, has finally got a release date. Airing on November 3 on the BBC in the UK and a day later on HBO, the news also comes with a trailer detailing Lyra's journey, which you can watch below.

As first reported by Deadline, the series (which will be told across two seasons at the very least), won't be getting a simulcast premiere. HBO, who is co-funding the production, will be airing the first episode a day after it launches on BBC One. That means subscribers to the premium cable service will be getting a one-two combo of the Watchmen HBO series and His Dark Materials back-to-back until the New Year, with Watchmen taking up the coveted Sunday slot from October 20.

The trailer, meanwhile, promises a trek of epic proportions for Lyra (Dafne Keen), as well as offering us a whistlestop tour of Pullman's mystical, wide-eyed world and the shadowy forces tracking the young girl.

Chief among them is Ruth Wilson's Mrs Coulter, who scowls her way through the minute-long teaser. There are also quick appearances from Dr. Carne (Clarke Peters) and Lin-Manuel Miranda as the affable Lee Scoresby.

Fans in the UK will also be pleased to know that, alongside the His Dark Materials release date on November 3, they'll also get what seems to be instant access to the premiere on the BBC iPlayer on that day.