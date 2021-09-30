Henry Cavill would be "very keen" to speak to James Bond producers about a future role

Henry Cavill has once again addressed speculation that he could appear in the next James Bond movie after Daniel Craig.

Asked by The Movie Dweeb whether he would be keen on playing a Bond villain, Cavill said: "If [Bond producers] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] are interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion."

He added: "That would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."

Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Cavill is among the most-popular frontrunners with both fans and bookmakers to replace Daniel Craig as 007. That’s partially fuelled by the fact he auditioned for the iconic role at 22, with it ultimately going to Craig. The "any capacity" line leaves things open for him to play either the main spy – or a Bond villain.

The comments also echo what The Witcher actor has said previously on his chances of playing Bond.

"At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting," Cavill told GQ back in 2020. "If Barbara and Michael were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity."

Whoever gets chosen to step into the well-worn tux of the 00-agent will have to wait until next year. Barbara Broccoli has said serious discussions about Craig’s replacement won’t begin until 2022.

Next up for Henry Cavill is The Witcher season 2, which is set to release on Netflix on December 17.

