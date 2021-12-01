Hellbound creator says season 2 needs "further discussion" – but its story will continue elsewhere

Hellbound took the world – and Netflix – by storm last month, clocking in tens of millions of hours watched and standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow Korean mega-hit Squid Game.

That, along with the finale’s series of cliffhangers and unanswered mysteries, has invariably had viewers asking for Hellbound season 2 to be announced by the streamer.

Addressing the speculation, Hellbound series creator Yeon Sang-Ho told Variety that he doesn’t think it’s going to become a reality anytime soon.

"Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon," Sang-Ho said.

The original webtoon, written by Sang-Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu-Seok, ran for 57 chapters across 2019 and 2020 before being adapted for Netflix. Sang-Ho, it seems, is adamant that the story will continue there – but doesn’t shut down a second season entirely.

"Whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on," Sang-Ho admitted. "As you know, we have only just released Hellbound season 1 and so we didn’t have any time to discuss that issue with Netflix."

Here’s hoping those discussions happen very soon. Hellbound has proven a hit critically, too, becoming one of three recent Netflix series to nab a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score alongside Narcos: Mexico and Arcane.

