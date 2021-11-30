New on Netflix in December 2021: All the new movies and shows coming to the streamer for Christmas

December brings tons of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, meaning you're spoiled for choice this holiday season. For those Christmas movie marathons, there's the upcoming original rom-com Single All the Way or adventure David and the Elves, but before the festivities begin, there's loads of new originals to enjoy. For one thing, The Witcher season 2 is fast approaching, as is Cobra Kai season 4. Then there's Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2, as well as the star-powered Don't Look Up, and The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Witcher season 2 – December 17

Geralt is back in The Witcher season 2, arriving on Netflix this December 17. So far, plot details are scarce, but it looks like Ciri has a bigger part to play this time round – and the duo will be headed to Kaer Morhen. Plus, episode 1 will take inspiration from Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Grain of Truth, a Beauty and the Beast-style tale with a man turned into a monster. Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellen, the cursed man in question.

Don't Look Up – December 24

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Timothée Chalamet, this film follows two astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover a comet is going to collide with Earth – and destroy the planet. They have to convince the public and the President (Streep) of the danger, but no one is all that bothered. The film will have a December 10 limited theatrical release, then hit Netflix this Christmas Eve.

Cobra Kai season 4 – December 31

The Karate Kid saga continues with Cobra Kai season 4, which lands this New Year's Eve. The stakes are higher than ever this time round: Daniel and Johnny are putting the past behind them to unite their dojos, and will team up against Cobra Kai for a showdown at the All Valley tournament. The catch is, whoever loses has to disband their dojo. Plus, Thomas Ian Griffin returns as The Karate Kid Part 3 villain Terry Silver – and a fifth season is already in the works.

New on Netflix US in December 2021

New on Netflix: December 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix Original)

Kayko and Kokosh (Netflix Original)

Kayko and Kokosh season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix Original)

Are You The One season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master season 3

Ink Master season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Riders easons 1 – 4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary

Premonition

Sabrina

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

New on Netflix: December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes (Netflix Original)

Escalona season 1 (Netflix Original)

Single All the Way (Netflix Original)

The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 3

Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)

Coming Out Colton (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2 (Netflix Original)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4 (Netflix Original)

Mixtape (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope season 1 episode 8

New on Netflix: December 6

David and the Elves (Netflix Original)

Voir (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 7

Centaurworld season 2 (Netflix Original)

Go Dog Go season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 9

Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 10

Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)

Aranyak (Netflix Original)

Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Original)

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (Netflix Original)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)

The Shack

Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)

Two (Netflix Original)

The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope season 1 episode 9

New on Netflix: December 13

Eye in the Sky

New on Netflix: December 14

The Future Diary (Netflix Original)

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Original)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 15

Black Ink Crew New York seasons 3 – 4

The Challenge season 12

The Challenge season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)

The Giver

The Hand of God (Netflix Original)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes season 1 part 2

Masha and the Bear season 5

Selling Tampa (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom 2 seasons 3 – 4

New on Netflix: December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)

A Naija Christmas (Netflix Original)

Aggretsuko season 4 (Netflix Original)

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming (Netflix Original)

The Witcher season 2

New on Netflix: December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Original)

Oldboy

New on Netflix: December 19

What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Original)

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 22

Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)

Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)

Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)

The Silent Sea (Netflix Original)

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (Netflix Original)

Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Original)

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

New on Netflix: December 25

Single's Inferno (Netflix Original)

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Original)

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 26

Lulli (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 29

Anxious People (Netflix Original)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 30

Kitz (Netflix Original)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 31

Cobra Kai season 4 (Netflix Original

The Lost Daughter (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye season 6 (Netflix Original)

Stay Close (Netflix Original)

Seal Team (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December TBA

Decoupled (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix UK in December 2021

New on Netflix: December 1

Constantine

Green Snake (Netflix Original)

Executive Decision

The End of the Journey (Het einde van de reis)

I Am Belmaya

Istanbul

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5 (Netflix Original)

Kayko & Kokosh (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix Original)

Riverdale season 6 episode 3 (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

Switch (Tian ji: Fu chun shan ju tu)

The Cleanse

The Power of the Dog (Netflix Original)

The Whole Nine Yards

This Way Up

Tokyo Godfathers

Villain

New on Netflix: December 2

#ABTalks

Rain or Shine

Single All The Way (Netflix Original)

The Coyotes (Netflix Original)

The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 3

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

Black Ice

Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)

Enforcement (Shorta)

Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke

King George VI: The Man Behind the King's Speech

Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers

Mixtape (Netflix Original)

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Princes of the Palace

Reggae in a Babylon

Sea of Lies/Dirty White Lies

Women in Rock

New on Netflix: December 4

True North

New on Netflix: December 6

David and the Elves (Netflix Original)

Our Beloved Summer (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

Voir (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 7

Centaurworld (Netflix Original)

Go, Dog. Go! (Netflix Original)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)

Titans season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 9

Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)

SHAMAN KING (Netflix Original)

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 10

A Dozen Summers

Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)

Aranyak (Netflix Original)

Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)

Between Two Women

Blue Lips

Candlelight in Algeria

Cleft Lip

Cradle of Fear

Glow Up

How to Ruin Christmas season 2 (Netflix Original)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)

Seberg

Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)

The Enemies

The Raven on the Jetty

The Steal

The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)

The Yukon Assignment

Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

Two (Netflix Original)

While Aya Was Sleeping

New on Netflix: December 11

Bad Boys For Life

The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 14

Bonus Family season 4 (Netflix Original)

Countdown

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)

The Future Diary (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)

Mud

Sparkle

Superstore season 6

The Hand of God (Netflix Original)

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (Tian di ying xiong)

New on Netflix: December 16

Aggretsuko season 4 (Netflix Original)

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)

The Salisbury Poisonings

New on Netflix: December 17

5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect

Battle of Dunkirk: From Disaster to Triumph

Before the Last Curtain Falls (Bevor der letzte Vorhang fällt)

Coral Reef

Decoupled (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 6 (Netflix Original)

For the Love of the Mustang (Aus Liebe zum Mustang)

Making a Mayor (Der Bürgermeister-Macher)

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix Original)

Waves

New on Netflix: December 18

Body Cam

The Grudge

New on Netflix: December 19

What Happened in Oslo (Bortført) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 21

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 22

Badanamu ABC TV Series

Badanamu POP

Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)

Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)

Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 25

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 30

Kitz (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: December 31