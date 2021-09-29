HBO Max PS5 app gets a big update right before Dune arrives

The HBO Max app on PS4 and PS5 has received a hefty update with a slate of noticeable improvements.

As first reported by Streamable, the HBO Max app has received a significant update for both PS4 and PS5 (as well as on Roku). The user interface of the app itself hasn't changed, but there are immediate improvements to the system, with faster overall speed for browser and better stability for streaming being two of the more prominent fixes.

Elsewhere, there's increased speed for the search function within the HBO App on both consoles, and a personal list for users can be found and managed under their profile. Finally, you can add and adjust custom profile pictures for each user, and the HBO Max app itself has received some UI changes including larger tiles and a new loading image.

This is no doubt welcome news for making use of the HBO Max app on their PS4 and PS5 consoles throughout the U.S. It also couldn't have come at a better time, as the much-anticipated Dune adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve finally debuts on the HBO Max app and in theatres next month on October 22, before Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections later this year on December 22, both simultaneously on the streaming service and the big screen.

Looking ahead slightly to early next year, the streaming app hosts the exclusive launch of the John-Cena led Peacemaker series in January 2022, so the next few months after definitely blockbuster season for the HBO app.

While you wait for the impressive slate of titles to hit the HBO Max app, head over to our best TV shows of 2020 guide for must-see material.