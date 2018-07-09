Has Maisie Williams just spoiled a bloody end for a major Game of Thrones season 8 character?

Every Westeros-bound actor must be stepping on eggshells when it comes to Game of Thrones season 8. Maisie Williams, however, seems to be stepping on something very different. The youngest Stark sibling has finished filming her scenes – and has (possibly accidentally) left us with a potentially HUGE spoiler regarding the fate of a major character. You may not want to continue...

Taking to Instagram, Maisie Williams revealed she has wrapped filming by including both the hashtag #LastWomanStanding and a pair of bloody trainers. Now, isn’t that interesting?

Of course, Williams could be trolling us all, but when coupled with Emilia Clarke’s own reaction to her character’s final scenes, it all adds up to what amounts to buckets of blood potentially being spilled in the Game of Thrones series finale.

Whether it’s Arya’s, Dany’s, or another major character remains to be seen, but ‘Last Woman Standing’ (a potential reference to being the last major actress left to film scenes) is a cheeky nod towards Williams’ character sticking it out to the very end. However, there’s another implicit reference: Arya is crucially, not sharing a final scene or goodbye with Sansa Stark, as Sophie Turner wrapped filming a few weeks ago. Could one of them be prematurely slain before the Starks find happiness?

It remains to be seen what’s really in store for the women of Thrones, but having suffered for so long – seen her dad executed, gone blind, having to remember that list – it appears that even more misery is in store for Arya in the show’s final six episodes.

Now, if only there was some way to find out what the cast themselves have to say about the Game of Thrones ending. Hmm...