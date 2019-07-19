Harry Potter: Wizards Unite professions: What's the best profession to choose?

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite professions unlock at level five, which is when you'll start to wonder what the best profession is: Auror, Professor, or Magizoologist? Each Harry Potter profession has different strengths and weaknesses that makes them suit some activities and challenges better than others. So if you're not sure which to pick for your Harry Potter: Wizards Unite career, we can help you make a choice.

First up, don't sweat too much about making your choice as you won't really see any life changing differences between the classes, Plus you can change between them at any time, although the XP, levels and skills you earn as any given class are tied to them, and them alone.

What's the difference between Auror, Professor and Magizoologist in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

When looking at the Auror, Professor and Magizoologist professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite it's best to think of them as classes. Specifically, assault, healer and support respectively. Here's how the game describes that:

Aurors are combat veterans who defeat Foes by combining their innate leadership with a litany of debilitating spells.

are combat veterans who defeat Foes by combining their innate leadership with a litany of debilitating spells. Trained in the care and preservation of magical creatures, in combat Magizoologists focus on healing and helping their Teammates.”

focus on healing and helping their Teammates.” Professors are highly adept spellcasters who use their deep magical knowledge to debilitate Foes while also supporting their Teammates.

So Aurors like shooting them place up, Magizoologists try to glue the bits back together, and Professors think about it all a lot.

How that actually plays out is that Auror skills are focused on enemy damage, Magizoologists skills boost and heal the team, and the Professors' skills de-buff enemies.

Which is the best Harry Potter Wizards Unite profession out of Auror, Professor or Magizoologist?

Realistically there is no best here, as each of the Auror, Professor or Magizoologist professions have strengths and weaknesses that work out almost entirely randomly once you're playing.

Each one is strong against one kind of enemy, and weak against another and seeing as you can't usually see what you're going to fight it means there's no clear 'this is the best one' answer - you'll mainly be tackling random confoundables in the street. However, if you're planning to play with friends and take on Fortresses together it'll work in your favour to go for a balanced mix in your team.

These are the Profession strength and weakness you need to think about:

Auror - Strong against Dark Forces and weak against Beasts

- Strong against Dark Forces and weak against Beasts Magizoologist : Strong against Beasts and weak against Curiosities

: Strong against Beasts and weak against Curiosities Professor: Strong against Curiosities and weak against Dark Forces

As you can see, if a group of you take on a Fortress and the mix of enemies inside then having a mix of skills is helpful. Otherwise just pick whichever one your favourite character was.