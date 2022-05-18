Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren join Yellowstone prequel

Yellowstone’s all-star cast keeps growing. The original series stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, while the spin-off show 1883 featured Tom Hanks in a surprise cameo. Now the third series in the Yellowstone universe has added some more Hollywood legends to its cast.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have confirmed they are joining the latest spin-off series. There’s been no news yet about who they’ll be playing but the current working title of the series is 1932, and it is set to focus on the origins of the powerful Dutton family.

Paramount Plus teased of the show: "The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

The show is due out in December, a year on from the release of the prequel series 1882. Alongside Hank’s small cameo, that series starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The 10-episode season focused on how the Duttons came to own the Yellowstone ranch and went on to become Paramount Plus’s most-watched series globally.

The announcement of Ford and Mirren’s casting comes after the confirmation Yellowstone season 5 has begun production. Costner is back as filming gets underway in Montana as he’s joined by stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. This will also be the biggest season so far with 14 episodes split across two halves.

