Halo Infinite system requirements revealed for PC players

The Halo Infinite system requirements for PC players have been revealed, so you have plenty of time to make sure your rig is ready by December.

Along with revealing that Halo Infinite will arrive on December 8 at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 , Microsoft also revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements on both the Xbox App and on Steam . Here's what Microsoft says you'll need to play Halo Infinite across the two pages.

Halo Infinite minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64 or higher

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Memory: 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Memory: 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Those recommended specs are nothing to sneeze at, though fortunately it's quite a bit easier to get your hands on a RTX 2070 now that the entire world is trying to find RTX 3080 stock at once. Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-saves through Xbox Play Anywhere, and it will also be included with Xbox Game Pass right at launch.