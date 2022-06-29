Half-Life 2 code is hidden in the new Portal Switch release, and someone's already playing it

By published

That's right, Half-Life 2 is running on Switch, kind of

A modder has discovered the 2004 classic FPS Half-Life 2 hidden away in the Portal Companion Collection that just launched on Nintendo Switch, and naturally they've already found a way to run it.

It's still a work-in-progress, but yes, this means Half-Life 2 is running on Switch somewhere, somehow. The somehow is explained by OatmealDome on Twitter, who says "the entirety of Half-Life 2 (minus maps and music)" is included in the Portal Companion Collection's code. As the modder points out, this might not seem like a big surprise at first glance since Portal was developed as a "glorified" Half-Life 2 mod, but curiously the collection also has Half-Life 2 code that has nothing to do with Portal.

Regardless, a modder has already found a way to get it running, despite some hiccups.

"I managed to load Half-Life 2 in the Switch version of Portal 1!" writes OatmealDome. "It kinda works: the game occasionally crashes, some maps are impossible to progress in, NPC animations are bugged, saves don’t work, and world cameras don’t spawn correctly."

See more

Half-Life 2 on Switch isn't the only cool thing to have leaked from the new Portal collection. Just yesterday, Portal 2 beta content that never made it to the game's full release was datamined from the new collection. The leak is the first time the cut content has been made public in the many years since it was developed and ultimately scrapped, giving fans a fascinating look at what almost was.

In case you needed any convincing, here's why the Portal collection on Switch is an absolute bargain.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.