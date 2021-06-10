Guardians of the Galaxy game will apparently be unveiled at E3 2021

A Guardians of the Galaxy game will be unveiled at E3 2021, according to a reputable journalist.

On the latest episode of the Triple Click podcast, host and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claimed that a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game will debut at E3 2021. This actually isn't the first time we've heard whispers of the Guardians of the Galaxy adaptation, as rumors first reared their heads earlier this month when Square Enix unveiled their E3 2021 presentation schedule.

In the reveal from Square Enix, it was announced that Deux Ex developer Eidos Montreal would be unveiling their new game during the showcase. While many speculated that this could be a new Tomb Raider or Deux Ex game, Schreier was one of a few journalists to shut that speculation down, asserting that Eidos Montreal is working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game instead.

However, Schreier expanded on this claim in the latest episode of the Triple Click podcast. The reporter said that the new game from Eidos Montreal won't be a live-service game, meaning it won't play out like Marvel's Avengers from Crystal Dynamics. Instead, Schreier makes the Guardians of the Galaxy game sound like it'll be skewing away from the formula used by Crystal Dynamics, perhaps even going after a strictly single-player aspect.

Whatever the case, it's an exciting prospect for fans of Eidos Montreal's past work and Marvel followers. The thought of the Deux Ex and Tomb Raider developer turning their attention to such an established property has a boatload of potential to be highly entertaining. There's not long now until we'll finally see the alleged game for ourselves, when Square Enix debuts their E3 2021 presentation on Sunday, June 13.

That's not the only claim Schreier would make in the podcast, however. The reporter also alleges that Bethesda's mysterious space-faring RPG Starfield will be shown off in greater detail at Xbox's E3 2021 presentation, and a release date for late 2022 will even be announced for the game. It's set to be a big event for Xbox this Sunday, as the company has teased reveals surrounding Halo Infinite, Starfield, and much more.

