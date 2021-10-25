All the best Guardians of the Galaxy game Easter Eggs

Guardians of the Galaxy game easter eggs are so incredibly frequent that it'd take a book to list them all. Whether it's little Throg watching you from behind glass, secret files on Moondragon or Gamora leaving notes about Sakaarian yoghurt, there's so many that you could spend half the game just looking for them.

That being said, we've gone through dozens of Easter Eggs and picked out some of the best ones we could find, the less obvious and more subtly-hidden references, or just those that might not be obvious to those who are only familiar with the MCU. Once you're done enjoying the Collector's Emporium and the parody movies on Peter's wall, here's some of the best Guardians of the Galaxy game easter eggs for you to find.

Venom's Klyntarian origins

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As far as we know Venom himself doesn't get name-dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy, but his gooey fingerprints are found in a few spots, albeit rather coyly done. We spotted two: the main, obvious one is that when the Guardians are trapped in Lady Hellbender's Vault after trying to sell Rocket, she attempts to kill them with Klyntarian gas. Klyntar is the name of the symbiote homeworld! In fact, the official name for the symbiotes is the Klyntarians.

There's one other, subtler nod to this species: when exploring Knowhere with the Guardians, some idle dialogue has them muse about what exactly cut off the Celestial's head, and Drax speculates that it must've been a very large sword. Well, Marvel comics have confirmed that he's right: the Celestial was decapitated by the evil god of the symbiotes: Knull, who created the sword out of his own abyssal soul and chopped off that Celestial's head to make a forge out of. The sword itself would become the first symbiote, and later on Knull would get overthrown by the Klyntarians and booted out of Knowhere. Others would find the rotting head and turn it into the scrappy space station we know and love.

Wendigo and SWORD

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The monsters on Maklu 4, the wendigos, are a little stranger than you'd think. The Wendigo is actually a villain from Marvel comics, often associated with the Incredible Hulk, and manifests as an ancient, werewolf-like curse in which those who get bitten by the Wendigo will become one as well. Not only that, but the broken spaceship that they're seen clambering around has several documents lying near it that mark it as being a part of an organisation known as SWORD.

Who are SWORD? Well, they're a branch of SHIELD unsurprisingly, one that deals with extraterrestrial and alien threats in their various forms. The implied backstory here is that SWORD found all the known Wendigos on Earth, loaded them into a spaceship and fired them off into the cosmos so that they wouldn't have to deal with them. It didn't work in Planet Hulk, but if at first you don't succeed... right?

Ruby Thursday and the Headmen

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Nobody saw this one coming, to be honest. Push past the crashed SWORD ship on Maklu 4 and you'll find a woman in a fur coat with… red ball for a head? With arms coming out of it?

A glorious, pointless addition to the cast, this is Ruby Thursday, a Marvel comics villain who is about as D-list as villains get. A member of the villain team "the Headmen", Thursday Rubinstein is a fairly typical run-of-the-mill comic villain who replaced her head with this mechanical ball that can mimic all the functions of a real head while also growing arms, shooting energy bolts, and even detaching from her neck and moving around on its own. It's a hell of a gimmick, but the best part is this: Ruby Thursday canonically was once a presidential candidate. She got beaten up by the Defenders before she could see it through, but surely that was the What If? episode we all wanted to see?

Once you're done chatting with Ruby Thursday, look around the wreckage to find the document nearby that mentions Chondu and Nagan: she's talking about Chondu the Mystic and Gorilla-Man, two other members of the Headmen team.

Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War Easter Eggs

(Image credit: Square Enix)

We're not actually talking about the MCU here - at least, not yet - but the Guardians of the Galaxy game draws a lot of inspiration from the 1991 Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Comics event, and its sequel, Infinity War. The connections range from overt references to subtle homages, but here's some that we found.

The Soul Stone isn't ever directly called out as one of the Infinity Stones, but Mantis does allude to it being "one of the six." We all know what that means.

Gamora mentions "Lady Death" in background dialogue while exploring Seknarf Nine, and optional dialogue around the Assassin's Ring Guardian Collectible reveals that at one point she saw Thanos talking to Death itself. The Infinity Gauntlet comic is about Thanos trying to win the affections of the Grim Reaper by killing half the universe in her name.

The Magus has a bunch of contrary backstories in Marvel Comics, mainly so they can keep bringing him back after he dies. His character bio alludes to this tangled cluster of contradictory explanations, giving multiple possible explanations for his origins without actually committing to any of them. He might be from the future, a piece of Adam Warlock's soul, or a being that emerged as part of the Galactic War - all of these are references to ways he's manifested in the comics.

At the end of the original Infinity War comic, the Magus is imprisoned inside the Soul Stone itself. The fact that the game begins with him escaping the Soul Stone feels like a nod-and-a-wink to that event.

MCU Easter Eggs

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There's no shortage of references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Guardians of the Galaxy game. Aside from the character and plot elements that were clearly inspired by James Gunn's take on the Guardians (such as much of the aesthetic, humour and musical elements), there's also several cheeky nods to both those movies and the wider MCU in general. Here's some examples:

In idle dialogue, the characters make reference to Vormirean Pox. Vormir is still a planet in Marvel Comics, but it's better known for being the location of the Soul Stone and Gamora's death in the MCU's Infinity War.

While in some of the darker alleys of Knowhere, some two-legged little rodents will bounce past you. Though the design isn't a perfect match, these feel like a clear homage to the Orloni, the rat-like creatures that Peter is seen kicking at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

If you find the Glamot Mask Guardian Collectible on Knowhere, you can talk to Rocket about it back on the Milano. He brings up Groot's past, mentioning that he was a baby when they met and Peter coos "aww, baby Groot!" Need we say more?

While exploring Maklu 4, Peter is unphased by the challenges ahead and says "no mountain too high, no valley too low," referring to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" in the film's well-known soundtrack.

Marvel Comics Easter Eggs

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Like with the MCU, little references to Marvel Comics are dotted all about Guardians of the Galaxy, either in terms of their history or their lore. Here's a few of our favourites: