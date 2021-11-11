GTA Trilogy pulled on PSN Store after pre-orders unlock early

GTA Trilogy pre-orders on PlayStation have been pulled after accidentally unlocking early.

Earlier today on November 11, it was reported that some players who pre-ordered the game on PS4 and PS5 consoles were seeing their versions of the GTA Trilogy unlock early. The actual remastered trilogy isn't supposed to go live until later today at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT, but accidentally unlocked early for an unknown reason.

Now, as we've verified for ourselves, there's no longer an option to pre-order the remastered GTA trilogy on PlayStation consoles. While you can still head into the PSN Store and add the collection to your wishlist, the option to purchase the remastered bundle is now entirely absent.

However, the GTA remastered trilogy on all other platforms remains unaffected at the time of writing. Neither the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC versions of Rockstar's remastered collection have accidentally unlocked early for players, and so you're still able to pre-order the trilogy on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch.

This isn't the first slip up in the past few days with the GTA trilogy. Just yesterday, merely 24 hours before the trilogy was due to launch, gameplay made its way online for all three remastered games, due to players somehow obtaining retail copies early. We've now seen our fair share of gameplay of the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, but Rockstar swiftly debuted official gameplay clips from each remastered title shortly after.

