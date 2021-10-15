GTA remastered trilogy leak suggests sweeping visual upgrades and GTA 5-style controls

The GTA remastered trilogy will have a number of substantial visual upgrades as well as GTA 5-style controls and targeting, according to a new leak.

The information comes from a since-deleted article from a Rockstar support page spotted and shared by GTA Forums user alloc8or, who leaked the GTA remastered trilogy's achievements yesterday. A description of the upcoming remaster – which includes GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas – describes a bevy of enhancements "across-the-board" as well as a revamped control scheme similar to GTA 5's.

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories," the leaked description reads. "Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

Rumors first surfaced of the GTA remastered trilogy – officially titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition – back in February, but Rockstar only just confirmed the project last week. There's no release date just yet, but Rockstar has confirmed it's launching this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Launcher, with mobile versions to follow in the first half of 2022.

