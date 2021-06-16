GTA Online shutting down for Xbox 360 and PS3

If you're playing GTA Online on PS3 or Xbox 360, your online crime spree is ending this December.

Rockstar announced today, June 16, that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online will shut down on December 16, 2021. That includes website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club and the Shark Cash Cards for GTA Online, the latter of which will no longer be sold after September 15.

These changes are strictly for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the, as website stat tracking and Shark Cash Card sales will continue for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The changes will also not affect "access to, or progress within, the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode," according to the Rockstar Newswire post .

Rockstar is ceasing support for the now two generations old consoles to help prepare for the upcoming launch of "expanded and enhanced" versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've little to no details on what the updated version of the games will actually include, but expect updated graphics and load times, for sure, and maybe some new GTA Online content. Rumors are also swirling that there will be some single-player DLC as well as the now-expected GTA Online updates.

Rockstar may also be shifting focus away from older consoles so that it can designate dev support for the long-awaited GTA 6 , which is rumored to be launching in 2023. According to an unverified GTA 6 leaker , the game may be set in Miami in the 1970s and feature a chaptered story similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. Whatever GTA 6 brings us, it makes sense that Rockstar may be trying to focus its efforts on the highly anticipated sequel.

GTA Online isn't the only game shutting down on the older generation consoles. Site stat tracking, online multiplayer, and leaderboards for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Max Payne 3 will cease as of September 16, as will website stat tracking for PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of LA Noire.

Grab one of these Prime Day PS5 deals if you want to continue your crime spree.

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Prop | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card