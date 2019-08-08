GTA Online gets a sweet '70s muscle car and double Casino Work rewards this week

The world of GTA Online gets still bigger this week with updates in and around the shiny new Diamond Casino, including your last chance to get money back on your purchase of a GTA Online Casino Penthouse . On top of the new stuff, you have a chance to pick up plenty of vehicles and accessories for 40% off - even the most enthusiastically conspicuous consumers can't argue with savings like that.

First up this week is the new Bravado Gauntlet Classic available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. "New" might give you the wrong idea, because this car earns its classic moniker as a '70s-inspired counterpart to the standard Bravado Gauntlet muscle car. If you don't have the IRL money or space to restore your own Mustang or Firebird, this is your next best bet.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A little strapped on cash to be picking up new project cars? No worries. Casino Work missions will reward double GTA$ and RP through August 14, giving you the chance to get more mileage out of the new content while earning cash and reputation fast. Make sure to check out our guide on how to host Casino Missions in GTA Online if you haven't gotten started, and remind your Bodyguards and Associates that they'll get doubled salaries while working for you this week (or anybody else, but no need to point that out).

No matter how your fortune in cards or missions shakes out, you'll be rewarded just for signing in this week with a snazzy new Red Diamond Casino & Resort Tee. You have a chance to snag a free Pegassi Infernus Classic by spinning the wheel in the casino lobby as well, but even if you miss the grand prize, you could still earn extra cash, RP, and clothes for your time.

Speaking of clothes, you can trade in some of your GTA Online casino chips at the Casino store to pick up fresh looks including new Waistcoats, Masks, and High Roller Jacket styles. Or you can change up the look of your penthouse with some classy new art pieces.

Here are the other assorted discounts you'll find across Los Santos and Blaine County this week.

Mobile Operations Center – 40% off

Mammoth Avenger – 40% off

Benefactor Terrorbyte – 40% off

BF Dune FAV – 40% off

Declasse Weaponized Tampa – 40% off

HVY APC – 40% off

Weaponized Vehicle Workshops – 40% off

Weapon Workshop – 40%

All Garages – 30% off

Arena War Mechanics – 35% off

Don't forget to grab your GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards while they're still available, including a rebate on the price of your Penthouse purchase. If you signed up by August 5th you can take 70% off the Ocelot Stromberg submarine-car or 85% off on all Yachts, on top of an extra 10% discount on the above vehicle and amenity deals.