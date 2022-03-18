If you’re asking is Gran Turismo 7 down, you’re probably having problems logging into the game, and it’s likely because server maintenance is still ongoing for update 1.07. The Gran Turismo 7 update appears to have a serious issue within, which has led to the server maintenance lasting far longer than expected. It’s a real issue if you’re looking to play Gran Turismo 7 and can’t because you’re unable to get into the game and start racing. We’ve got all the information you need on Gran Turismo 7 server downtime, connection issues, and maybe some potential fixes to keep you up to date.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The new Gran Turismo 7 1.07 update, which aims to fix numerous bugs, race rewards, and issues to do with incorrect tires on cars, seems to be causing a major problem that has led to server maintenance being extended. Since this is maintenance intentionally brought on by the developers, this is not something you need to worry about on your end, and there is no possible fix – you need to just wait until the maintenance ends.

Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7March 17, 2022 See more

At the time of writing, maintenance is still very much underway, and there hasn’t been any sort of progress update or notice about the maintenance for about 22 hours. The Gran Turismo news blog doesn’t offer players a whole lot of detail either. It says: “Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period. We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible.”

Because Gran Turismo 7 is always online and therefore always requires an internet connection, bringing the servers down for maintenance makes the game completely unplayable. For now, Gran Turismo 7 players will just have to be patient. To stay up to date on server maintenance progress and to know when the game eventually becomes playable again, keep an eye on Gran Turismo 7 news page and follow the official Gran Turismo Twitter. Hopefully, Polyphony Digital looks to implement some sort of offline racing mode in future to make sure Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t suffer too much during other server outages.

