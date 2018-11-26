Grab Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered (and Infinite Warfare) for $17 in the US, £13 in the UK

Sure, there's a Call of Duty every year, but there's only been one Call of Duty 4. For all the fuss people make about Half-Life 2 for being the first FPS to care about the story, it was Modern Warfare that set the basic template of first person shooters for the next ten or so years. It was a game full of incredible set pieces, amazing characters, ridiculously responsive gunplay and - in a genre full of impossible heroes doing impossible heroic things - a grounded feel to its world and action. It even managed to kill one of the playable characters, something so unthinkable at the time it wasn't until the credits rolled that many actually believed it had really happened.
And now the remastered edition is $17 at Amazon.com. If you're in the UK, it's even cheaper - £12.82 at Amazon. Okay, it's the version of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare that comes with COD4 bundled, but we all know what you're really buying it for. And hey: you get a free copy of Infinite Warfare with it! US deals are at the top, UK below.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + COD4 Modern Warfare Remastered for $16.95 on PS4
That's reduced from $28.95, and it includes COD4 Remastered and Infinite Warfare, so you're getting a great price here.View Deal
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + COD4 Modern Warfare Remastered for $19.77 on Xbox One
Again, it's reduced from $28.95, although this isn't quite as cheap as the PS4 version for some reason.View Deal
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare + COD4 Modern Warfare Remastered is £12.82 at Amazon
This is a damn good price on one of the best shooters ever made. And it's bundled with Infinite Warfare, which is pretty good too.View Deal
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare + COD4 Modern Warfare Remastered is £13.99 at Amazon
And here it is on Xbox. Let's face it, you're getting two great shooters for less than £14, which is a top deal. Even if you're kinda jealous of the PS4 version.View Deal
If you've somehow missed out, either on the game as a whole, or on the shiny remastered edition, $17 is a great price for a slice of gaming history. And it's got ten multiplayer maps as well if you really want some nostalgia running around classic maps like Crash or Downpour.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.