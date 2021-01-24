New Godzilla vs. Kong trailer promises an epic showdown for the ages

This is a fight worth waiting for. Godzilla vs. Kong is out in March on HBO Max and we’ve now got a new look at the two iconic behemoths going toe-to-toe thanks to the first trailer.

The fourth entry in Warner Bros. MonsterVerse – which has already seen Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters lay the groundwork for the titanic tussle – features Godzilla and Kong as the last two titans left standing. The trailer, though, is intent on hammering home that “one will fall.”

Starting with a scene of wanton city destruction that would make even Zack Snyder wince, the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer takes us through some of the scene-setting before the immutable force meets the immovable object.

Kong, after the post-credits tease referencing Skull Island and a potential titan onslaught in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has been captured and is brought to lure out Godzilla in the middle of the ocean. There, the two collide – and it really is as thrilling as you’d expect from two of the biggest (quite literally) names in movie history doing battle on screen for the first time. Later, Kong and Godzilla re-engage amid a neon-lit city, potentially out East. Maybe round three will see a winner crowned?

Of course, the monster mash-up isn’t all that’s going down. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Madison Russell (daughter of King of the Monsters’ Mark and Emma) who, along with some others, is attempting to track down one of the monsters after they’ve been “provoked.” With a handful of newspaper clippings hinting at the shadowy group Monarch again focusing on its own covert operations, there are no prizes for guessing who’s trying to rile up the titans.

It’s all set to culminate in one final duel between Godzilla and Kong. You even get the feeling that the trailer tantalisingly leaves a few shocks and surprises out – could any of the titans, such as King Ghidorah, make a comeback? We’ll find out when Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 26.

In the meantime, check out 2021's remaining slate with our movie release dates guide.