Godzilla vs. Kong 2? Adam Wingard talks about the future of the Monsterverse

The climactic fight of the century, Godzilla vs. Kong, has reached cinemas and streaming services around the world, settling once and for all which of the monsters would beat the other. Of course, MonsterVerse fans will be desperate for moaaaar from the cinematic universe – which also consists of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

We sat down with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard to talk about the future of the MonsterVerse – or lack thereof.

"The MonsterVerse is at a crossroads now," he tells GamesRadar+. "It's up to the audience to step up and say whether they want more of these or not. The reason we didn't do a post-credits scene is because we didn't want to push things one way or the other, we're going to wait and see if there's a huge want for sequels. If there is, obviously the studio is going to do them. Obviously, I would want to do more of these movies, but we will wait and see."

As for what a sequel could include, Wingard does not say. However, after GamesRadar+ suggests that a Mecha Kong movie could be a potential sequel, he replies: "I love King Kong Escapes [the 1967 movie that saw Kong facedown Mechani-Kong]. I love those Showa era movies, so obviously that'd be a fun one."

Kong vs Godzilla vs Mecha Kong, anyone? We would love to see it. For now, though, whether Godzilla vs Kong 2 will become a reality lies on the shoulders of MonsterVerse fans sitting on their butts and streaming the movie, which is currently on HBO Max in the United States (check out the best HBO Max prices) and in cinemas around the world.

We also spoke to Wingard about what would have been the Godzilla vs Kong post-credits scene, which may clue you into what could be coming to cinemas in the future.