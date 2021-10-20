God of War is coming to PC in January

God of War is coming to PC on January 14, 2022, as its surprise Steam page confirms.

God of War is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC, following the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. It will launch on Steam will all the content available in the PlayStation version, including four shield skins and a bonus armor set for both Kratos and Atreus.

The God of War PC port will support 4K output, 21:9 ultrawide resolutions, unlocked framerates, as well as DualShock 4 and DualSense controls along with "a wide range of other gamepads." Sony Santa Monica community manager Grace Orlady also confirmed "robust" input remapping in a post to the PlayStation Blog .

The PC version of God of War will sport advanced graphics settings including shadow resolution, screen space reflections, ambient occlusion, and more. System requirements have not yet been announced, but you'll need 80GB of space.

God of War will also support Nvidia's DLSS technology. From Death Stranding to Call of Duty Warzone, many games have used DLSS to improve frame rates while maintaining high visual fidelity, so it's exciting to see it applied to a game that's already as gorgeous as God of War. The God of War PC port will likewise enjoy Nvidia Reflex, a tool designed to ensure lower latency.

God of War was previously spotted in a big GeForce Now leak which Nvidia described as legitimate but speculative , and its official PC announcement makes this leak look more credible. That said, this leak mentioned a frankly absurd number of unannounced ports and games, so don't assume everything on the list is real.