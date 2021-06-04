Glenn Close joins Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in new movie from Palm Springs director

Glenn Close is set to join Palm Springs director Max Barbakow's next movie, Brothers.

She'll join cast members Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, who will play the titular siblings. Nothing else about the plot or Close's character is known just yet, though. The script was penned by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen – Blair is writing and directing the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot , which will also star Dinklage, while Cohen has written comedies like Tropic Thunder and Get Hard .

Barbakow's debut narrative feature was Palm Springs, released on Hulu last year, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. The movie follows Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Milioti), two strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs only to get stuck in a time loop together, reliving the same day over and over. The cast also includes J.K. Simmons, who plays another wedding guest stuck in the time loop who has a murderous vendetta against Nyles for trapping him there. It received two nominations at this year's Golden Globes, one for Best Comedy or Musical and one for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Samberg.

Close, meanwhile, was last seen in the Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy , based on J.D. Vance's 2016 memoir of the same name. Starring opposite Amy Adams, her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination – her fourth Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination and her eighth nomination in total, making her one of the five most-nominated female actors in the Academy's history.

Her other recent big screen roles range from the drama The Wife to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy , and she also served as an executive producer on the new Disney origin story Cruella – Close played the iconic villain in the 1996 live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians (and its sequel, 102 Dalmatians , released in 2000).

She'll next appear in the Apple TV Plus movie Swan Song alongside Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Awkwafina, about a terminally ill man who's offered the chance to replace himself with a clone.