How to watch the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play stream today

The upcoming State of Play stream will be entirely dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima, and if you're looking to catch all of the action, you've come to the right place.

The next episode of State of Play will go live today, May 14, at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CET. Streaming on both PlayStation's official Twitch and Youtube channels, you can watch the entire stream right here via the video below.

In PlayStation's official blog post for the upcoming State of Play, it details exactly what we can expect to see. If you're hoping for any information PS5 shaped during the episode, the post makes it clear there won't be any news or updates regarding Sony's next-gen console.

What you can get ready for, though, is a "big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch's PS4 open-world epic." Currently set to last for around 18 minutes, the episode will give us an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima gameplay, which will include footage showing off exploration and combat with the promise of more.

Due to release on July 17, after it was pushed back from its original June release date window , we've already seen a series of trailers that show off the story and some gameplay of the upcoming adventure. This State of Play promises to show off even more of the ways of the Ghost. Set in Japan in the year 1274, you play as one of the last remaining samurai, who rises from the ashes to fight against the Mongol Empire who have invaded the island of Tsushima.

If you're looking to get your hands on Sucker Punch's adventures, here's

how you can get a Ghost of Tsushima preorder.