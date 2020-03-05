Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a release date, but still no word of a PS5 upgrade

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch's open world action-RPG, is launching exclusively on PS4 this summer, on Friday, June 26.

PlayStation announced the news on the PS Blog today, alongside releasing a new story trailer for the game and more details about what to expect, and the variety of special editions available to pre-order for the upcoming PS4 game.

You can check out the new trailer below:

That means Ghost of Tsushima will release just over three weeks after the launch of another major PS4 exclusive, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2, which arrives on the same platform on May 29 following a three month delay from its original February release date.

Andrew Goldfarb, lead communications manager at Sucker Punch, promised that the studio has "so much more to share soon" in the lead up to Ghost of Tsushima's release, so keep an eye out on the PlayStation channels in the coming weeks and months for that.

The news comes in glaring absence of any new info about the PS5, which Sony continues to remain tight-lipped about despite earlier rumours suggesting that Sucker Punch's follow up to the Infamous series would be launching as a cross-gen title.

For more information on how to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima, and bag yourself one of those sexy collector's editions of the game, check out our guide by following the link.

