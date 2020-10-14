Get this LG FreeSync 4K monitor at its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

If you managed to pick up a few games or PC components from today's Amazon Prime Day deals, you might be thinking of making the jump to 4K gaming, and luckily for you this LG 27" FreeSync monitor is currently at its lowest price ever. Backed by a reputable brand and boasting HDR10 compatibility, you can save money without sacrificing quality or visual fidelity with this tempting Prime Day deal.

LG 27UK850-W 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor - $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon

LG is generally known for making high-quality TVs and monitors, and the 27UK850 is particularly well-liked. Our sister site Tom's Hardware gave it a 4/5 in their review, saying it "performs as well as the best Ultra HD displays we've reviewed, with strong gaming performance and accurate color calibration for professionals."

Thanks to the in-plane switching (IPS) panel, you can guarantee your games will benefit from superb color accuracy despite the viewing angle, while Ultra HD resolution ensures a clear, dynamic picture. Meanwhile, FreeSync banishes screen tearing and stuttering for seamless, fluid movement no matter how fast-paced the game.

Save dough without compromising on picture quality or performance by taking advantage of this $70 off deal on the LG 27UK850 4K monitor.View Deal

From an aesthetic standpoint, the 27UK850 looks sleek and modern with a razor-thin bezel to create what LG calls a "virtually borderless display." The monitor is USB Type-C compatible, which means you can charge your various devices without getting another charger. Not to mention, USB-C compatible monitors work wonders for the tangle of cords under your PC desk, making this screen a good-looking addition to your station from every angle.

