Genshin Impact version 2.6 update brings new character, area, and more on March 30

Genshin Impact version 2.6 update will drop March 30, delivering a new character, region, and more.

Developer HoYoverse has been hyping up version 2.6 for a while, including releasing teaser art for new Hydro character, Kamisato Ayato. But now, the full details on Ayato , among other new features, have now been revealed.

A new area, known as Chasm, has also been revealed properly even though players can already see it on the map ahead of the update. It is similar to Dragonspine, but thankfully not as cold.

The update will also add another Archon quest called “Requiem of the Echoing Depths”, which will shine more light on Khaenri’a and the traveller’s twin and unravel more of the lore and the mystery of Khaenri’a. Anytime Khaenri’a takes centre stage, players know that the mysterious Dainsleif will join the traveller. Players may remember Dainsleif from an earlier quest, who disappeared into the portal after the character’s twin and a fatui Harbinger before the player was allowed to progress into Inazuma.

We'll also get a festival similar to the Lantern Rite that will take place in Inazuma called “Hues of the Violet Garden”, and a new cooking festival called "Spices from the West" will satiate the player’s palate.

In the new event ‘Hues of the Violet Garden’, the traveller will accompany Ayato during the event, which will comprise of four minigames. He will not be the only character that players will encounter though, as other much-loved characters like Klee, Albedo, and Venti, and the adorable Sayu will be scattered throughout.

Helpfully, HoYoverse recently gifted players 7620 Primogems, in anticipation of Ayato's release. This makes for 47 Acquaint Fate, which are necessary for pulling an item, with every 10 assuring you either a 4-star or 5-star item or character.

Version 2.5 saw the release of Yae Miko, Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, as well as a rerun of Raiden Shogun. Many, however, were holding out, waiting for HoYoverse to drop Kamisato Ayato, head of Kamisato Clan and brother to Cryo user Ayaka. His gameplay style was leaked before his official release, and had many saving up their Primogems for the new arrival.

