Genshin Impact Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend walkthough

The new Genshin Impact Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend is part of a bigger questline to start the new Perilous Trail event. If you need help finding the full questline or if you’re looking for a walkthrough, here’s everything you need to know.

To start the new Genshin Impact 2.7 Perilous Trail event, you need to complete a series of prerequisite quests. Although the game only mentions the Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend objective, which is part of a bigger questline.

Read on to have the Genshin Impact Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend quest explained in full, so you can clear it and move on

Genshin Impact Perilous Trail event requirements

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As is usually the case, the Genshin Impact Perilous Trail event in 2.7 comes with a few requirements. First of all, you need an Adventure Rank of at least 28. Secondly, you need to have completed Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches” (Chapter 1, Act 3). The Archon Quest takes place near the end of the main storyline in Mondstadt and Liyue, before setting sail to Inazuma.

The final requirement is to complete a quest called Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend, the final World Quest in the Chasm Delvers series.

How to find Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend

(Image credit: miHoYo)

So, where to find that Genshin Impact Spiritstone quest? First, click the quest button in the Perilous Trail event menu. If ‘Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend’ is already active in your Journal, this will take you there directly.

If the Spiritstone quest is not in your Journal, you need to complete other quests in the ‘Chasm Delvers’ World Quest series first. These are the Chasm Delvers quests in chronological order:

The Chasm Charters

Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering

Chasm Spelunkers. This quest consists of two separate parts: First Miasmic Contact and Meeting New People… And Foiling Some Bandits.

The Heavenly Stone’s Debris

Perils in the Dark

Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

To start The Chasm Charters, talk to either Lan or Xu in Liyue Harbor, then head to The Chasm and talk to an NPC called Muning.

Genshin Impact Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend walkthrough

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Spiritstone quest starts in the middle of the Underground Mines map, the lower part of The Chasm. After teleporting there:

Follow the path south through the Nameless Ruins and talk to Zhiqiong. Go to the camp. The map is still hidden at this point, but you will easily find the camp if you follow the path behind Zhiqiong. After speaking to the NPCs, go west through the Glowing Narrows. Use the Geo mines to blow up the wall blocking your way. After that, jump down the tunnel and continue west. If you see the giant glowing mushroom, you know you’re on the right path. Speak with Zhiqiong again. Open the gate using the key obtained during Perils in the Dark. Shortly after entering the tunnel, pick up a piece of Lumenstone Ore. Next, you need to “purify the large crystal”. Go to each glowing red mechanism (five in total) and use your Lumenstone gadget to cleanse them. It takes at least three energy bars per crystal, and you also need to defeat some enemies. It’s easier if you get some Lumenstone upgrades at one of the explorer’s camps first. Glide towards the crystal to trigger the next cutscene. The final step: defeat Haftvad the Worm, a giant Ruin Serpent. Try to destroy Oozing Concretions with your Lumenstone to stun Haftvad. If you need to recharge, destroy a yellow crystal (Geo attacks work best).

Genshin Impact Perilous Trail recommended quests

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The following quests are not required, but it’s recommended to finish them before starting the Perilous Trail event. It’s mostly a narrative thing; if you choose to skip them, the story doesn’t make as much sense. Here’s the list:

Arataki Itto’s story quest: Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act 1

Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act 1 Raiden Shogun’s story quest: Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act 2

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act 2 World Quest: A Teapot To Call Home, Part 1

Best of luck in Genshin Impact’s Perilous Trail event!

