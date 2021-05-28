Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event guide - find the Unusual Hilichurl

The new Genshin Impact 1.5 event, Mimi Tomo, is all about diplomatic skills and Hilichurl fights. So it’s time to practice our Hilichurlian language skills again! While some Hilichurls are very open to conversation, others will attack the player at first sight.

Unfortunately, the less-than-friendly ones have been attacking Teyvat’s merchants, which is why the Adventurer’s Guild needs you to defeat the unruly Hilichurl hordes led by the infamous ‘Unusual Hilichurl’. If you manage to track him down and defeat him, you will be rewarded with Primogems and blueprints for the Serenitea Pot.

The Mimi Tomo event is available to all Genshin Impact players with an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher. It will last for ten days, ending on June 6. Here’s everything you need to know about this event.

Mimi Tomo event rewards - Serenitea Pot furnishings

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

The Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event rewards consist of Primogems, Mora, and character level-up material. On top of that, you’ll be able to get some furnishing blueprints for your Serenitea Pot. This is the new home-like area added in Genshin Impact 1.5. If you complete the Mimi Tomo event, you can get new items such as embroidered curtains or a lantern-lit stage.

How to start the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

As always, you can find the event page in your event menu. Clicking ‘view quests’ will activate the Mimi Tomo quest in your Journal. The first step is to speak with Katheryne in Mondstadt (at the adventurer’s Guild), who will inform you of the recent Hilichurl troubles.

She will then send you to the nearby Statue of the Seven to investigate. Once there, you will see Ella Musk, Scholar of Hilichurlian Linguistics, being attacked by Hilichurls. Just defeat them as you normally would to unlock the Mimi Tomo event challenges in the event menu.

Find the Unusual Hilichurl location in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

You can track and defeat the Unusual Hilichurl up to seven times during this event (a new sighting will unlock every day for the first seven days of Mimi Tomo). Start by clicking on the Hilichurl sighting in the event menu, then click “go to investigate”. The Mimi Tomo quest will highlight an area on the world map; go there and try to talk to one of the Hilichurls. Beware that not all Hilichurls are friendly though! One of them will speak to you, but the others will immediately attack you.

A friendly Hilichurl will give you a commission. You may have to fetch some food for him, or defeat some enemies. In return, the friendly Hilichurl will tell you the location of the Unusual Hilichurl as well as his time of appearance.

Use the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

There’s only one problem… The Hilichurls only speak Hilichurlian. When listening to the Hilichurl, the option to ‘consult the manual’ will pop up. Scroll down until you find the sentence he just said, and then look at the translation. This will explain his request. For example, the first Hilichurl will ask for ‘mita movo lata’, which means ‘meat in the water’. He’s asking you for a fish!

As the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian only gives you somewhat vague descriptions of time rather than exact numbers, here’s a list to help you out:

‘Aba mosi dada ’: from waking until lunch. This means 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon).

’: from waking until lunch. This means 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon). ‘ Unta mosi dada ’: the wonderful time from lunch till just before sunset. This means 12:00 PM (noon) to 6:00 PM.

’: the wonderful time from lunch till just before sunset. This means 12:00 PM (noon) to 6:00 PM. ‘ Mosi aba nunu ’: from after sunset until late night. This means 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

’: from after sunset until late night. This means 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight). ‘Unta nunu’: late night. This means 12:00 AM (midnight) to 6:00 AM.

Defeat the Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Now that you know when and where he will appear, you need to wait for the Unusual Hilichurl. If you’re too early, click the clock icon in the main menu and fast-forward to the correct time. You can recognize the Unusual Hilichurl by his colorful jewelry.

The Unusual Hilichurl has a much higher HP compared to normal Hilichurls, but he’s not especially threatening. He can summon some backup to the battle though, so be prepared to face several smaller Hilichurls as well. This fight doesn’t need a specific Elemental Resonance; just go with your best team.

Continue this cycle of diplomacy and aggression for the duration of the Mimi Tomo event, and you’ll have a lot of new decorations for your Serenitea Pot!

Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact