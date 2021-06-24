Genshin Impact 1.6 Legend of the Vagabond Sword event guide

The second Genshin Impact 1.6 event Legend of the Vagabond Sword is here! Be prepared to fight a bunch of dangerous enemies like Maguu Kenki and an Element-shifting Geovishap. This new Genshin Impact event is a Domain challenge, which means that it doesn’t take place in Dodoland (the location of the Midsummer Island Adventure). Although the scenery is perhaps less impressive, the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event will offer you some interesting boss fights.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 Legend of the Vagabond Sword event features three main bosses: Maguu Kenki, a Primo Geovishap, and an Oceanid. It also serves as a story introduction for five-star Anemo character Kazuha, who will become available in the new Wish banner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event in Genshin Impact 1.6.

How to participate in the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Every Traveler can participate in the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event starting on June 25. The only requirement is that you have an Adventure Rank of at least 20. This Genshin Impact event can be played in co-op (either with friends or random matchmaking), but it’s also possible to play solo.

Like previous Genshin Impact events, Legend of the Vagabond Sword consists of several challenges with intimidating names like ‘Showdown: Ancient Rock Drake’ and ‘Lament: Bitter Hate’. Every day for the first seven days of the event, a new challenge will unlock. The first three challenges mentioned below consist of two stages (unlocking on two separate days) each. These Legend of the Vagabond Sword challenges remain open for the duration of the event, ending on July 8th.

Legend of the Vagabond Sword tips

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before we take a look at the individual Legend of the Vagabond Sword challenges, let’s go over some general tips for this Genshin Impact 1.6 event:

You can change your difficulty settings. If you choose to fight a Genshin Impact event boss on hard or expert mode, you will get a higher challenge score (which, in turn, gets you better rewards).

Customize your difficulty with ‘Flairs’. Apart from the overall difficulty (easy to expert), you can choose certain combat modifications such as decreased attack power, increased opponent HP, or a shorter time limit. Choose the combat modification Flairs you’re comfortable with, and get a higher score!

Having trouble with one particular challenge? Don't worry, your rewards are based on your final combined score. Furthermore, you can retry any challenge as often as you like.

Every challenge features four boosted characters. If you use one of these characters during the challenge, they will deal extra damage to the boss. So, if you have any boosted Genshin Impact characters in your collection, you should definitely put them on the challenge team!

Legend of the Vagabond Sword Primo Geovishap challenge

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The first Legend of the Vagabond Sword challenge boss looks like a Geo enemy, but don’t be misled: he will change his Elemental type during the battle. It's therefore best not to rely on one specific Element during this 'Showdown: Ancient Rock Drake' fight. Anemo and Geo characters are effective against all Elemental types, so they are very suitable for the Primo Geovishap challenge.

The following characters will receive a boost:

Kazuha (Anemo, available on the new Wish banner).

(Anemo, available on the new Wish banner). Zhongli (Geo)

(Geo) Noelle (Geo)

(Geo) Diona (Cryo)

Legend of the Vagabond Sword Oceanid challenge

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Legend of the Vagabond Sword 'Lament: Bitter Hate' challenge involves an Oceanid boss fight. You’ll have to deal with many ranged and area-of-effect Hydro attacks, but you can use the Fitful Rapids mechanism to avoid taking damage. Put together a team that works well against Hydro enemies, preferably with Cryo, Pyro, and Electro.

These characters will receive a boost against the Oceanid:

Eula (Cryo)

(Cryo) Klee (Pyro)

(Pyro) Rosario (Cryo)

(Cryo) Yanfei (Pyro)

Legend of the Vagabond Sword Maguu Kenki challenge

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You probably met this guy during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. If you did, you already know that he’s a pretty powerful new Genshin Impact 1.6 boss equipped with a dual Anemo and Cryo Element. Most Elements are useful against Anemo opponents, but Pyro can be especially effective against Cryo types. It’s therefore a good idea to put two Pyro’s on your Maguu Kenki boss fight team.

Here’s the list of boosted characters during this 'Battlesong: Ingenious Impermanence' challenge:

Tartaglia/childe (Hydro)

(Hydro) Keqing (Electro)

(Electro) Bennett (Pyro)

(Pyro) Fischl (Electro)

Legend of the Vagabond Sword Wanderer’s Treefold challenge

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Naturally, fighting only one Geovishap, Oceanid, or Maguu Kenki at a time isn’t challenging enough. Therefore, the final stage of the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event will have you fight all three of them. If it offers some consolation: the bosses will appear one after the other, not all at the same time. As this means you’ll have to fight against different Elemental types, diversity is going to be your friend again.

The following characters receive the boost during this challenge:

Kazuha (Anemo)

(Anemo) Klee (Pyro)

(Pyro) Sucrose (Anemo)

(Anemo) Razor (Electro)

Legend of the Vagabond Sword rewards - Primogems and Namecard

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Now comes the important stuff: our rewards. Most of the Legend of the Vagabond Sword rewards are the same as usual for Genshin Impact events: Primogems, Talent Level-Up Material, Hero’s Wit (character level-up material), Mystic Enhancement Ore (weapon level-up material), and Mora. The higher you score during the event challenges, the more rewards you receive.

There’s a special Legend of the Vagabond Sword reward too: the event-exclusive Namecard ‘Celebration: Battlesong’. Of course, you need to reach a certain score to unlock this card. If you manage to do so, you can equip this Namecard on your personal Genshin Impact profile to show off your Legend of the Vagabond Sword achievement.

Happy boss-fighting!

