Genshin Impact Kazuha guide - how to build the new five-star character 1.6

A new Genshin Impact Kazuha character arrives with update 1.6. Kazuha is a five-star Sword character who has the Anemo Elemental vision. They've been rumored as an upcoming character for quite some time, but has been confirmed in miHoYo’s official Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream. While we’re waiting for Genshin Impact 1.6 to arrive, here’s a preliminary build guide for Kazuha.

Kazuha looks to be the main prize on the second Wish banner of Genshin Impact 1.6. Although miHoYo doesn’t tell us much about Kazuha yet, there are plenty of leaked stats and gameplay videos in circulation. Based on that, let’s take a look at Kazuha’s abilities and some Kazuha build ideas.

Who is the new five-star Genshin Impact character Kazuha?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As his Japanese-sounding name suggests, the new Genshin Impact Kazuha character originally comes from the Inazuma region. His profession is that of a ‘wandering swordsman’. In the leaks, Kazuha is described as a gentle and carefree person. However, he’s troubled by burdens from the past. We’ll have to wait until Genshin Impact 1.6 to find out what dark secrets Kazuha is hiding.

Genshin Impact Kazuha Elemental Skill & Elemental Burst

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As a Sword character, Kazuha’s Normal Attack will be a very fast slashing attack. Although the attack is described as a series of five slashes, the fifth one actually consists of a quick flurry of three slashes.

Elemental Skill: Chihayaburu. Press the Skill button to create an Anemo whirlwind, lifting Kazuha in the air. Kazuha can then perform a special plunging attack called Midare Ranzan (just initiate a normal plunging attack while still in the air), dealing Anemo damage to enemies below. This will also gather surrounding enemies in one place, making this Elemental Skill useful for crowd control.

Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash. Kazuha’s Elemental Burst starts with a powerful Anemo slash, dealing damage to all enemies in a large area of effect. It also creates an Anemo damage field around Kazuha’s position at the time of the attack. This ‘Ruka Akino/Autumn Whirlwind’ field deals Anemo damage to all enemies within the field at a set interval. As usual for an Anemo character, Kazuha’s Elemental Burst can absorb Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro damage and then convert this to additional damage of that same Elemental type.

Genshin Impact Kazuha passive skills

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Cloud Strider: decreases stamina consumption for all party members by 20%

decreases stamina consumption for all party members by 20% Soumon Swordmanship: Kazuha’s Elemental Skill will absorb Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro damage and convert this to extra plunging damage upon using the Midare Ranzan plunge attack.

Kazuha’s Elemental Skill will absorb Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro damage and convert this to extra plunging damage upon using the Midare Ranzan plunge attack. Poetics of Fuubutsu: after triggering a Swirl reaction, allies get a small Elemental damage bonus based on Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Impact Kazuha Constellation upgrades

(Image credit: miHoYo)

These are Kazuha’s Constellation upgrades:

Scarlet Hills: decreases Elemental Skill cooldown by 10%. Furthermore, using the Elemental Burst will immediately reset the Elemental Skill.

decreases Elemental Skill cooldown by 10%. Furthermore, using the Elemental Burst will immediately reset the Elemental Skill. Yamaarashi Tailwind: The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha’s Elemental Burst will increase Kazuha’s own elemental Mastery as well as that of any ally present in the field by 200.

The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha’s Elemental Burst will increase Kazuha’s own elemental Mastery as well as that of any ally present in the field by 200. Maple Monogatari: increases the maximum Elemental Skill level by 3.

increases the maximum Elemental Skill level by 3. Oozora Genpou: when Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, using his Elemental Skill will increase it by 3 (pressing) or 4 (holding). Kazuha also generates 3 energy per second when gliding.

when Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, using his Elemental Skill will increase it by 3 (pressing) or 4 (holding). Kazuha also generates 3 energy per second when gliding. Wisdom of Bansei: increases the maximum Elemental Burst level by 3.

increases the maximum Elemental Burst level by 3. Crimson Momiji: after using an elemental Skill or Burst, Kazuha’s Sword is infused with Anemo. On top of that, his Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack are increased by 0.2% attack power for every Elemental Mastery point.

It looks like Kazuha can perform the role of Anemo sub-DPS really well without any Constellation upgrades, as most of them are just max level upgrades or reduced cooldown time. However, reaching the final Constellation level could potentially turn Kazuha into a powerful DPS (if you got great Elemental Mastery Artifacts). As long as you’re okay with a great sub-DPS though, just one Kazuha will suffice.

The best Genshin Impact Kazuha build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

It’s clear that any Kazuha build should be focused on maximizing his Elemental Mastery. This will increase his Swirl reaction damage and make good use of his passive skills and Constellation upgrades.

The best five-star Kazuha weapon choice would be the Freedom-Sworn Sword. This Sword increases his Elemental Mastery and his plunging attack damage. This Sword will be released in Genshin Impact 1.6. The four-star Alley Flash (increasing Elemental Mastery) or the four-star Sacrificial Sword (increased Energy Recharge) are great too.

Finally, Viridescent Venerer would be the best Artifact set for Kazuha as it increases his Anemo and Swirl damage. A two-piece Gladiator’s Finale (increased attack power) together with a two-piece Wanderer’s Troupe (increased Elemental Mastery) would be a good substitute.

The best Genshin Impact team for Kazuha

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Kazuha would do well together in a team with any Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo Elemental Reaction characters. If you’re just starting out, Lisa would be a great Kazuha ally. Four star characters like Xingqiu, Xiangling, or Chongyun are perfect for his Swirl reactions as well. Remember that these characters’ Elemental abilities can continue without their presence on the battlefield, which is a huge plus.

A main DPS like Razor or Xinyan could lead such as team. However, if you got lucky enough to pull them, five-star allies like Diluc, Ganyu, or Hu Tao are even better.

Let’s save up some wishes before that Kazuha banner arrives!

