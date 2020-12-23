Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and find Crimson Agate - how to find, unlock and level up this new feature

One of the most sought-after materials in Genshin Impact right now, is the crystalline Crimson Agate to level up your Frostbearing Tree. You know, the creepy-looking ancient tree that arrived in in Genshin Impact update 1.2 and which rewards you with weapon level-up material, character experience, Mora, Wishes, and a shiny new glider.

But where do you find the Frostbearing Tree? How do you collect Crimson Agate? And what are Crimson Wishes? Let’s take a closer look at this brand-new Genshin Impact 1.2 gameplay feature!

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Frostbearing Tree icon is not visible on your map if you haven’t discovered and freed it yet. After you enter the Dragonspine region from the research encampment (this is also where the Dragonspine questline starts), just follow the road and you will come across a big ice shard. Paimon will make a remark about it when you are close enough.

The Frostbearing Tree is trapped inside the ice, but the game doesn’t tell you that. It also doesn’t tell you how to free it, but it’s not that difficult. Don’t try to shatter the ice right away though; you need to collect Scarlet Quartz to melt it. Every time you pick up a piece of Quartz, go directly to the ice shard and use an attack (Normal Attack will do). You need to do this four times to melt the ice completely and unlock the Frostbearing Tree.

This is where you can find the 4 Scarlet Quartz pieces:

Next to the road while walking towards the Frostbearing Tree; right side.

When you stand in front of the ice shard, turn back to your left; there’s a big Mitachurl sitting next to it.

On the right side of the road, but a bit higher on the rocks. There are some enemies here too.

Behind the ice shard, in the grass.

How to find Genshin Impact Crimson Agate

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Now that you unlocked the Frostbearing Tree, you can see its location on the map. You can also start leveling it to get your rewards. In order to do so, you need to make offerings of bright red stones called Crimson Agate. The only problem is… where to find Crimson Agate?

Make sure you do not confuse Crimson Agate with Scarlet Quartz, because they look somewhat alike. Other than the Scarlet Quartz, Crimson Agate is shaped like a flower and glowing. It’s also a lot harder to find. There are at least 80 Crimson Agate locations, but these are the first ten that you can easily find in the starting area of Dragonspine. This is enough to get you your first Frostbearing Tree upgrade.

1 . Use the nearby Scarlet Quartz to melt the ice and get the Crimson Agate.

. Use the nearby Scarlet Quartz to melt the ice and get the Crimson Agate. 2 . Climb the rocks.

. Climb the rocks. 3 . Next to the Frostbearing Tree. Only obtainable after freeing the Tree from the ice.

. Next to the Frostbearing Tree. Only obtainable after freeing the Tree from the ice. 4 . On top of the rock.

. On top of the rock. 5 . Glide down from the previous location; it’s floating in the air.

. Glide down from the previous location; it’s floating in the air. 6 . Climb the large gate, jump to get the Crimson Agate.

. Climb the large gate, jump to get the Crimson Agate. 7 . In the middle of the circle, floating in the air. Climb up and glide down to get it.

. In the middle of the circle, floating in the air. Climb up and glide down to get it. 8 . Defeat the mechanical guard, then use the mechanism to get rid of the water. Jump down and open the chest. There’s a Crimson Agate inside.

. Defeat the mechanical guard, then use the mechanism to get rid of the water. Jump down and open the chest. There’s a Crimson Agate inside. 9 . You can see it from the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Glide down from there.

. You can see it from the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Glide down from there. 10. Glide down from nearby rocks.

Keep an eye on your mini map while exploring the rest of Dragonspine. Just like the Anemoculi and Geoculi, every time you get close to a piece of Crimson Agate the icon will show up on the map.

Genshin Impact Crimson Wish missions

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The amount of Crimson Agate you can find in the wild is limited. After reaching Frostbearing Tree level 8, you will unlock the Crimson Wish missions. Completing these missions will reward you with Crimson Agate, which you need to use to upgrade the Frostbearing Tree to the maximum level of 12. There are five Crimson Wishes available at a time, and they will refresh every Monday and Friday.

Frostbearing Tree Rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The rewards from offering Crimson Agate to the Frostbearing Tree are quite varied. There are twelve different levels which all grant Adventure Rank experience, Mora, and weapon enhancement (level-up) materials, plus one special item. This is a level of all the special items you can get from offering Crimson Agate to the Frostbearing Tree, plus their purpose:

Wishes: three Acquaint Fates and one Intertwined Fate. You can spend these on the corresponding Wish banners to get a new weapon or character.

You can spend these on the corresponding Wish banners to get a new weapon or character. Character experience material: use this to level the characters you already have.

use this to level the characters you already have. Northlander Polearm Prototype: a base material used to make any craftable 4-star polearm at a blacksmith station.

a base material used to make any craftable 4-star polearm at a blacksmith station. Namecard : to decorate your profile.

: to decorate your profile. Diagram : Frostbearer . This is the crafting recipe to make the Frostbearer Catalyst.

: . This is the crafting recipe to make the Frostbearer Catalyst. Crown of Insight : a rare character level up material.

: a rare character level up material. Wind Glider : Wings of Concealing Snow. No purpose other than making you the most stylish person in Teyvat.

: Wings of Concealing Snow. No purpose other than making you the most stylish person in Teyvat. Diagram: Warming Bottle. This is a special item which is very handy to survive Dragonspine. Read on to discover how you make this item.

How to get a Genshin Impact Warming Bottle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Warming Bottle recipe is unlocked at level 4 of the Frostbearing Tree. It will protect you from Dragonspine’s harsh climate by slowing down the Sheer Cold process, so it’s great to use while searching for Crimson Agate and doing Crimson Wish quests.

To make one, you need to go to a crafting station. There is one in Mondstadt and in Liyue Harbor. As for the materials, you need Flaming Flower Stamens and Starsilver. The first can be found all over Teyvat; just use either a Hydro or Cryo skill on the burning flower to collect it. The latter is a new, common resource which can only be found in Dragonspine.

Now you know everything you need to find Crimson Agate, upgrade your Frostbearing Tree, and equip your new set of Wings!