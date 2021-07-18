Gears 5 dev The Coalition is reportedly developing a brand-new IP

Gears 5 studio The Coalition is seemingly working on a brand-new IP.

Though not formally announced by the studio, a LinkedIn profile by one of the team's level designers detailed that they'd been employed as a multiplayer level designer since August 2020, and as a "level designer on a new IP" since February of this year, too.

The designer has since revised their LinkedIn profile and removed all references to the new IP, but fortunately – or unfortunately, depending upon your viewpoint – not before canny internet folk screencapped and shared the information.

"It looks like The Coalition could be working on a new IP alongside Gears of War, if this LinkedIn description is accurate," tweeted Klobrille, a verified Twitter account that posts news from Xbox Game Studios (thanks, VGC ). "This kind of was hinted at before already as well."

It's a particularly interesting find because The Coalition recently moved over to Unreal Engine 5 for future games and warned Gears 5 fans that “[s]hifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time”. Naturally, it takes years for games to be fully developed and not all come to fruition, but hopefully, we'll be seeing a new adventure from The Coalition sooner rather than later. It's even possible we'll get a teaser at The Coalition GDC panel demo, Alpha Point, later this week .

