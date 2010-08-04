G.I. Joe sequel gets Stephen Sommers

Share

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra may have gone down like a grenade-stuffed lead balloon with certain movie (and toy) aficionados, but it appears the sequel is still heading into action.



Not only that, but original director Stephen Sommers has jumped back into the foray for more over-the-top campery.



Despite rumours that the director was almost dumped from the first film after test screenings were suitably “disastrous”, it appears that all of that has been forgotten with regard to the follow-up flick.



The Wrap report that Paramount are happy with the draft of the script handed in by Zombieland scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and Sommers is lining up the flick as his next project.



Though we trust that Reese and Wernick will probably have delivered a better script than the one scribbled using crayons by David Elliot, Stuart Beattie and Paul Lovett for the original, we hope Sommers is able to at least infuse his next instalment with a little bit of believable tension.



Joseph Gordon-Levitt, though, is probably kicking himself for signing the contract that requires him to return for the sequel. Unless he has another cool suit to prance around in, of course.



Could this be a rare sequel that improves on the original? (Not hard, is it?)



Source: [ The Wrap ]