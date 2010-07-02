Frightfest line up announced!

Frightfest is returning this August Bank holiday, bringing with it 36 films from 14 countries, 9 world premieres, 2 screens and the one and only Tobe Hooper – making Film4 Frightfest one of the biggest and best horror film festivals in the world.

Opening on Thursday 26 August with Adam Green’s Hatchet 2 and closing on Monday 30 August with The Last Exorcist , this year’s fest will be packed with diverse thrills and chills spanning the genre from the notorious and controversial A Serbian Film, to the poignant and lyrical Monsters .

See below for the full line up, and watch this space for more details!

SCREEN 1

THURSDAY AUG 27

6.30pm HATCHET II (World Premiere)

9.15pm PRIMAL (World Premiere)

11.30pm DEAD CERT (World Premiere)

FRIDAY AUG 28

TOTAL ICON: TOBE HOOPER

10.45am EGGSHELLS (Total Icon Retrospective)

1.00pm THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (Total Icon Retrospective)

3.15pm INTERVIEW WITH TOBE HOOPER.

5.30pm ISLE OF DOGS (World Premiere)

7.45pm F (World Premiere)

9.15pm RED HILL (Preview)

11.30pm ALIEN VS. NINJA (UK Premiere)

SATURDAY AUG 29

11.00am CHERRY TREE LANE Preview)

1.15pm THE TORTURED (UK Premiere)

3.15pm 13HRS (World Premiere)

THE HORROR CHANNEL PRESENTS

6.30pm I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (European Premiere)

TOTAL FILM PRESENTS

8.45pm MONSTERS (Preview)

11.55pm DREAM HOME (UK Premiere)

SUNDAY AUG 30

11.00am THE PACK (UK Premiere)

1.00pm. FILM4 FRIGHTFEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM SHOWCASE – to be announced soon.

ANDY NYMAN’S QUIZ FROM HELL

4.00pm. WE ARE WHAT WE ARE (SOMOS LO QUE HAY) (UK Premiere)

6.30pm KABOOM (UK Premiere)

9.00pm A SERBIAN FILM (UK Premiere)

11.30pm THE LOVED ONES (UK Premiere)

MONDAY AUG 31

11.15am VIDEO NASTIES (World Premiere)

1.15pm THE DEAD (World Premiere)

3.30pm BEDEVILLED (UK Premiere)

6.30pm RED, WHITE & BLUE (UK Premiere)

9.00pm THE LAST EXORCISM (UK Premiere)

DISCOVERY SCREEN

FRIDAY AUG 28

10.45pm BURNING BRIGHT (UK Premiere)

12.45pm THE CLINIC (UK Premiere)

3.00pm FINALE (UK Premiere)

5.00pm WOUND (European Premiere)

7.15pm OUTCAST (Preview)

9.45pm HIGANJIMA: ESCAPE FROM VAMPIRE ISLAND (UK Premiere)

SATURDAY 29 AUG

11.00am CHRISTOPHER ROTH (UK Premiere)

1.15pm FANBOYS (UK Premiere)

3.30pm AFTER.LIFE (UK Premiere)

6.35pm. FINALE

9.00pm BURNING BRIGHT

SUNDAY AUG 30

11.00am HIGANJIMA: ESCAPE FROM VAMPIRE ISLAND

1.30pmn OUTCAST

4.05pm WOUND

6.35pm AMER (BITTER) (Preview)

9.05pm THE CLINIC

MONDAY AUG 31

11.00am – AMER

1.30pm AFTER.LIFE

3.35pm FANBOYS

6.35pm CHRISTOPHER ROTH

To book tickets call 08 714 714 714 or go online to: www.empirecinemas.co.uk

Festival passes: £150 Day Passes: From £24-£50 Single tickets: £11

For full programme & timetable log onto www.frightfest.co.uk

