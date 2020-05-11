Free Sling TV deal ends soon - grab it now to make the most of watching without a cable TV package

If you want to make the most of the generous free Sling TV deal that lets you watch for free from 5pm ET until midnight, now's the time - it ends as of Friday May 15. That means it's worth signing up now to make the most of free TV without a cable package.

Called 'Happy Hour Across America', this free Sling TV deal gives access to 47 major channels (including NFL Network, MSNBC, Cartoon Network, and the recent NFL Draft) from late afternoon ET until 12am... and all without an expensive cable TV bill. You don't even have to enter any credit card details to sign up; all you need is your email address and ZIP code. We'll be sad to see the offer end on Friday May 15 as a result.

Still, at least there are a few days left to take advantage of this offer. You can see all the channels available to you below. And if you fancy keeping Sling TV going, you can get $10 off your first month by signing up here.

Want to take advantage of this free Sling TV deal outside of the US? You can if you use a VPN. Virtual Private Networks allow you to fool your internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not, so choosing a US server will allow you to get in on this offer as well.

Don't have a VPN yet? Check out our guide to the best VPN providers. If you want to cut to the chase though, we'd go with Express VPN which is currently running a 49% off promo.

Free Sling TV

Sling Blue | Free every night (5pm - 12am)

You can watch 47 major channels at no cost via Sling Blue every night between 5pm and 12am midnight. Because those channels include big hitters such as ABC, Nick.Jr, FX, and Bravo, it's not an offer to miss. No strings attached, and no credit card needed - it's totally free. But remember, it ends on Friday May 15.

View Deal

Want to know what channels you can get hold of? We've listed them right here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:

CNN

MSNBC

Fox News

HGTV

TLC

A&E

Bravo

Investigation Discovery

TBS

History Channel

Food Network

USA

TNT

Nick Jr.

Discovery

AMC

FX

Paramount Network

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Travel Channel

Bet

E!

Syfy

Lifetime

IFC

National Geographic

TruTV

BBC America

HLN

Vice

Epix Drive-In

Bloomberg Television

NBCSN

NFL Network

FS1

Fuse

AXS TV

Comet

Newsy

Local Now

Stadium

Cheddar News

Cheddar Business

Fox (in select markets)

NBC (in select markets)

NBC Sports (in select markets)

That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!