Francis Ford Coppola announces new cut of The Godfather Part III with a new title and ending

The Godfather Part III is often seen as shorthand for a disappointing end to a trilogy of movies. Francis Ford Coppola’s final entry in the series is by no means bad – but it’s about to get better, thanks to a new cut being released in cinemas, one that’s closer to the director’s original vision.

The Godfather Part III will be available in cinemas and on-demand this December to mark the movie’s 30th anniversary. But it’s going to be different: it’s now got a new title and even a new ending. Just when they thought we were out, they pull us right back in.

“‘Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’ is an acknowledgement of [screenwriter] Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III,” Coppola said.

“For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

The issues with the original Godfather Part III were numerous, at least behind-the-scenes. The likes of Winona Ryder dropped out after being cast, while Francis Ford Coppola’s daughter Sofia was later brought in. It was even supposed to be called “The Death of Michael Corleone” until the studio intervened and turned it into the third chapter in a trilogy.

But, now, Coppola is getting his way. It remains to be seen exactly what changes will be made but, in the age of director’s cuts getting more attention than ever before, it’s assuring to know than even an Old Master is allowed to go back and tweak a flawed classic.