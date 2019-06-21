Forza Horizon 4 Barn Find locations - where to find all of the hidden cars

Finding the best Forza Horizon 4 cars means knowing all the Forza Horizon 4 Barn locations. These barns contain hidden cars you can claim and add to you collection if you can find then. Although Forza Horizon 4 has changed how this all works slightly this time around so we've got all the info you need to make sure you don't miss out.

10 Forza Horizon 4 barns can be found simply by working through the campaign. It depends how you play but you should get a message around every 45-60 minutes of driving time telling you telling you a new one's available. The other cars tied to the seasons meaning you can only get them at certain times of year. In that case you either wait... or if you're sneaking/impatient advance your Xbox One's clock one week at a time to trigger these hidden cars manually. The remaining cars require other less obvious mechanisms, like buying a massive castle, to access.

The Ford Escort RS Turbo

This unlocks in Glen Rannoch. The hint circle encompasses both the highlands and the much lower areas of the region. You'll want to make your way up to higher elevation to find the barn, which is near a radio tower, and east of the hovercraft showcase event.

The MG MGB GT

This barn hint will lead you to Astmoor. You'll find it southwest of the barn icon and directly north of the first 'O' in the Astmoor map lettering. Look for the barn shaded by the tree line. Here you'll find a British-made classic that was last produced in 1980.

The Mini Cooper S

Finding this one is easy. Head for Derwent Mansion, which sits along the southwest edge of Derwent Water. As you exit the mansion's driveway, head straight into the wood. After a couple seconds, veer slightly to the left to find the barn.

The TVR Cerbera Speed 12

To find this rarity, head for the Greendale Airstrip. Look for the barn around the lower right of the airstrip's 'T' layout and above the barn hint icon. You'll find the car among a couple trees and utility buildings.

The Subaru Impreza 22B STI

This is one of the trickiest barns to find since it's hidden the dense wood of Lakehurst Forest. Focus on the northern half of the hint circle and where the off-road trail splits in two. Go left at the split and you'll find the barn left of that path.

