Forza Horizon 3 Barn Find locations guide

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Forza Horizon 3. From the outback and beyond, things can often end up feeling like finding a needle in a (very humid) haystack. The Forza Horizon 3 barn find locations might just be the worst of them. With 15 of them tucked away across Australia – and each gifting you with a supremely rare car for your troubles – they’re worth hunting down but not always easy to spot, especially as hints for each Barn Find only pop up every 80 minutes or so.

With the likes of Dodge Chargers and four-wheel Lamborghinis at stake, we’ve ticked off all of the Forza Horizon 3 barn find locations so you can put pedal to the metal instead of pumping the brakes on your road-trip adventure. Plus, for a little taster, there’s a look at what you’ll be unlocking, as well as the exact area on your map that you need to head to. Ready? Start your engines…

Barn Find 1: Ferrari Dino 246 GT

This prized Italian sports car is east of the Dry Reservoir text on the map. It is northwest of the centre of the hint circle, where the field meets the trees. You’ll know you’re at the right place when you see a small water tower next to some farming equipment near the barn. There’s also a fence nearby bordering a farm.

Barn Find 2: Lamborghini LM 002

Now you can own the first four wheel drive model Lamborghini ever made. This is northwest of the Silver Sands Shipwrecks. The barn itself is west of the centre of the hint circle. Ignore the dense forests as this fenced barn is all by its lonesome in an open area.

Barn Find 3: Meyers Manx

This is the only dune buggy of the group, found west of the Silver Sands Shipwrecks and north of one of the highways running west to east. It is on the north end of the purple circle - ignore all standalone barns as the one you’re looking for is grouped with another barn and a couple sheds.

Barn Find 4: Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon

This Ford “Woody” can be found east of the Maroondah Reservoir. This barn is west of the centre of the hint circle. There are two off-road (dotted) routes within the hint circle. The barn is at the end of the path of the off-road route west of the circle. You’ll know you’re at the right barn when you see two small silos.

Barn Find 5: Reliant Supervan III

This very unusual three-wheeled racer is immediately east of Redstone Airport. It’s slightly south of the centre of the hint circle. The barn is located up on a small hill surrounded by some barrels, close to the only dirt path within the circle.

