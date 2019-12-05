Fortnite Ziplines: Where to find ziplines around the island to complete the Chaos Rising challenge

If you want to get around the island fast, then Fortnite Ziplines have long been a staple of rapid transit. They may not be as widespread as they were on the old Chapter 1 map, but if you know where to look then there are still plenty of Fortnite Zipline locations to be found. Whether you're trying to complete one of the Fortnite Chaos Rising challenges, or you just want a quicker route for getting around the place, we've picked out all of the ziplines we could find to make your Fortnite travels as smooth as possible. Head to one of the locations below, hook on, and away you go!

Fortnite Zipline locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the Fortnite map above we've marked all of the Fortnite Ziplines we've discovered so far. The circles indicate the end of a line, so each Fortnite Zipline location will have two circles on the map as you can start from either end, though you can actually attach to a zipline at any point if you can get close enough to it to follow the prompt.

The main Fortnite Zipline run is along the pylons between Steamy Stacks and Retail Row, although there are also a ton of individual ziplines criss-crossing the area along the south coast of the island. There's also a zipline to be found at Fortnite Hydro 16, and another running through Weeping Woods.

